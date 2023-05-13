Chanting, “Water is life,” about 60 people marched across the Mississippi River from Schwiebert Park in Rock Island to the Figge Art Museum in Davenport to bring attention to pollution in the nation’s waterways, particularly the Mississippi River.

Sikowski Nobiss, executive director of Great Plains Action Society in Iowa City said the “Walk for River Rights” was part of the Mississippi River Summit, being held through Sunday. The summit’s ideal is to advance the leadership of 40 organizers of racially marginalized communities, working to protect water, natural places and sacred spaces.

The goal is to build a BIPOC-led — Black, Indigenous, People of Color — coalition from the headwaters of the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico and eventually claim the rights of nature for the entire river system and develop an organized, frontline group to protect the Mississippi watershed.

“We are here because of what’s happening in Iowa and 'Big Ag' and the deplorable conditions of our water and our air and everything that’s going on here,” Nobiss said.

“Farming practices are really affecting the water,” she said. “Everything here ends up downstream, and we’re contributing greatly to the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico and doing harm to the people and everything living down in that area.

“We’re showing our solidarity and love of the river. We need to do more to protect the water that protects us.”

Holding signs that said, “Water is Life, This River has Rights,” the marchers started at about 11:45 a.m., crossing the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge and ending at the Figge Art Museum.

While about 75 people showed up at the park, about 60 people made the march across the Mississippi River.

Before the march, Shelley Buffalo, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, told the crowd that she had offered her tobacco “to this great water and ask for a safe passage for all of you, everyone involved, because all of you, by stepping up to this work for the water — all of you are warriors.”

KeShaun Pearson, of Memphis, Tennessee, who also is President of Memphis Community Against Pollution, explained that Memphis is unique in that it gets its water from deep underground, from the Memphis Aquifer, also known as the Sparta Aquifer or Memphis Sand.

“It supplies all of the people, all of the businesses, all of the animals,” Pearson said. “We all need water. Water is life.

“We are here to remember our ancestors, their sacrifices, those who swam and those who sank, those that continue to remind us our job for justice, clean water, clean air and clean land is not yet done,” he said.

Larry Lockwood, a member of the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities, liked what he saw in the march.

“I really believe what we are starting here today is encouraging a lot of people to make this a personal fight, make it personal about standing up for the water,” he said.

Lockwood pointed out that human beings are mostly water.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Water Science School, the average male is made up of 60% water while the average female is 55% water. Newborns are about 78% water.

Also according to the U.S. Geological Survey, only about 3% of earth’s water is fresh water that is needed to support life. But only a portion of that fresh water is available for drinking as the rest is tied up in glaciers, ice caps, snowy mountain ranges. Also, 71% of the earth is water, with the oceans making up 97% of the water on earth.

“We say that water is life, because it is,” Lockwood said. “It is actually part of the source of life. Instead of looking at the land and thinking of it as a natural resource that we can manage, we need to start looking at it as a source of life because in reality, water is part of the source of life and so is Mother Earth.”

Farmers in the Midwest, particularly in Iowa and Illinois, have begun planting more cover crops to aid in reducing the amount of nitrogen that works its way into the Mississippi River.

In 2009, fewer than 10,000 acres of Iowa farmland was used for so-called cover crops — non-commodity crops such as rye, oats and wheat — that are planted on bare fields to prevent topsoil erosion, improve the soil quality, and increase nutrients available to plants.

In 2016, cover crops were planted on 600,000 acres in Iowa.

According to the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, cover crop adoption reached 7.2% in the Midwest in 2021, as compared to 1.8% ten years earlier. Satellite-based tracking shows the use of cover crops covering 140 million acres.