Davenport West High School teacher Kim Strunk, left, helps then-freshman students Alex Bueno, center, and Brandon Malnar, do water-quality testing on Crow Creek in Bettendorf during a previous stream snapshot.
Jaynus Richardson, then a junior at Davenport West High School, tests for water clarity in a previous stream snapshot event. Classmates are, from left, Nicole Kraft, with clipboard, Joaquin Bueno and Jessica Oldham.
Dan McNeil, former coordinator of Partners of Scott County Watersheds, pours water into a tube to test for clarity during a previous stream snapshot sampling. Given the name of the creek he was testing — Mud Creek north of Long Grove — the stream had a reputation for not being very clear.
This setup from a previous stream snapshot at Mud Creek north of Long Grove tests pH levels in water.
Dan McNeil, former coordinator of Partners of Scott County Watersheds, takes water samples during a previous stream snapshot event from Mud Creek north of Long Grove.
Coordinators of a long-running stream "snapshot" sampling program in Scott County have launched an online Gofundme account to raise $10,625 for new equipment and supplies.
The main goal is to buy 10 new sampling kits and a year's worth of kit restocking supplies for a total of $2,670 and sensors and calibrating solution for a new multi-parameter meter, which cost $1,030, said Cassie Druhl, coordinator for Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a nonprofit group dedicated to improving water quality management.
The sensors and calibrating solution will allow for more accurate measurements on such factors as dissolved oxygen, salinity, total dissolved solids, pH, ammonium, nitrate, chloride and temperature, Druhl said.
The volunteer, twice-a-year water sampling program has continued since 2002, becoming something of a ritual for high school science classes.
It had been initiated, financed and coordinated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, as a way to increase public awareness statewide about water quality and to gather data that would reflect trends over time.
But because of budget constraints, the DNR announced in late 2017 that it could no longer offer the program.
That's when local environmental leaders, such as members of Partners of Scott County Watersheds, stepped in to keep the program going.
In addition to the primary items the group hopes to buy, the remainder of the $10,625 would purchase materials for biological sampling and for sending water samples to a lab for analysis. The latter is about half the project cost.
The next snapshot is expected to be Oct. 1, with volunteers meeting at the Davenport Public Works building, 1200 E. 46th St., for training and to get their assignments.
As data is accumulated, it can be used by anyone as a guide to crafting programs to improve water quality.
Some programs that area groups have implemented in the past include the installation of pet waste stations along Duck Creek Parkway and the building of rain gardens, bio-retention cells, bioswales and permeable paving to help infiltrate water into the ground rather than having it run off.
