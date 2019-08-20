{{featured_button_text}}

Coordinators of a long-running stream "snapshot" sampling program in Scott County have launched an online Gofundme account to raise $10,625 for new equipment and supplies.

The main goal is to buy 10 new sampling kits and a year's worth of kit restocking supplies for a total of $2,670 and sensors and calibrating solution for a new multi-parameter meter, which cost $1,030, said Cassie Druhl, coordinator for Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a nonprofit group dedicated to improving water quality management.

The sensors and calibrating solution will allow for more accurate measurements on such factors as dissolved oxygen, salinity, total dissolved solids, pH, ammonium, nitrate, chloride and temperature, Druhl said.

The volunteer, twice-a-year water sampling program has continued since 2002, becoming something of a ritual for high school science classes.

It had been initiated, financed and coordinated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, as a way to increase public awareness statewide about water quality and to gather data that would reflect trends over time.

But because of budget constraints, the DNR announced in late 2017 that it could no longer offer the program.

That's when local environmental leaders, such as members of Partners of Scott County Watersheds, stepped in to keep the program going.

In addition to the primary items the group hopes to buy, the remainder of the $10,625 would purchase materials for biological sampling and for sending water samples to a lab for analysis. The latter is about half the project cost.

For those interested in contributing, go to http://gofundme.com/water-quality-monitoring-supplies

The next snapshot is expected to be Oct. 1, with volunteers meeting at the Davenport Public Works building, 1200 E. 46th St., for training and to get their assignments.

As data is accumulated, it can be used by anyone as a guide to crafting programs to improve water quality.

Some programs that area groups have implemented in the past include the installation of pet waste stations along Duck Creek Parkway and the building of rain gardens, bio-retention cells, bioswales and permeable paving to help infiltrate water into the ground rather than having it run off.

