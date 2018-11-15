A nonprofit environmental organization has opened in Davenport to provide free energy audits and low-cost weatherization work in the homes of people who are low-income, elderly, disabled or veterans.
Residents of Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Cedar counties are eligible, and one does not need to own the home to have the work done.
If you think you might qualify, contact the Green Iowa AmeriCorps by calling 563-324-3236, Ext. 1243, or by emailing to greeniowaqc@gmail.com, or by clicking on the link at the bottom of the group's website, greeniowaamericorps.org.