At Mary's on 2nd last weekend, Logan Blewz belted a heartfelt song, "Say Something" by Great Big World.

Dozens of people left tips in a bowl at Blewz's feet near the stage. Another patron livestreamed the whole thing to Facebook.

Beforehand, Blewz recalled how his friends Lexus and Quanishia "Peach" Berry would encourage him to sing karaoke at Boozie's Bar & Grill, where both he and Lexus worked.

All of the tips at his feet, as well as donations and proceeds from raffles and gift baskets that night, will go to benefit the Berrys as they find their way after the collapse of their apartment May 28 at 324 Main St.

Blewz organized nearly a dozen performers who sang, cracked jokes, performed in drag or read spoken word Friday night at Mary's on 2nd for the Berrys' GoFundMe.

He called it "Every Kind of Way" Benefit show, after the Berrys' wedding song.

Quanishia, known by her friends as Peach, was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building for hours before rescuers, including a local surgeon, performed an on-site amputation to free her. She's recovering in the hospital, and the couple is looking at how to rebuild.

Blewz recalled the last conversation he had with Peach. It was about a tarot card reading.

"She's a tarot reader, and she was like, 'I haven't gave you a reading in a minute.' And every time I try to pay her, she doesn't want to take my money," Blewz said. "But this time, she's gonna take our help."

Taylor Swann is one of Lexus' best friends. She's been visiting at the hospital every day, making the couple laugh and sometimes fending off reporters who try to get in.

She's also taking care of the Berrys' cat, King, who found his way out of the collapsed building, to the Scott County Humane Society and back into his owners' arms.

Swann describes Lexus and Peach as "lovely, exciting, probably some of the best friends you'll ever have."

Lexus did Swann's back tattoo, and Peach does her nails sometimes.

She recorded the event Friday at Mary's and cheered on her partner, who she said came out of retirement to perform in drag for the show.

"They deserve the world," Swann said of her friends.

Styles DIM, a hip-hop and soul artist and friend of Branden Colvin Sr.'s family members, said she came to the Quad-Cities from Chicago to be with Colvin's family and see his son's graduation.

She heard about the event and decided to perform a song she wrote: "What's wrong with the world?"

She picked it because of a key lyric: "I want you to be safe."

It's just one of many ways Quad-Cities residents are wrapping their arms around survivors of the collapse and families of the three men who died.

Another show (for those 21 and older) is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Newman's Nightclub and Lounge, called "Out the Rubble Benefit Show," with proceeds to go to the Red Cross.

Three downtown restaurants and businesses donated a percentage of their sales to the Red Cross Victims Fund; an East Moline chef decided to prepare 30 dozen enchiladas for people at the building; another local theater picked up a theater production as Mockingbird on Main, located in 324 Main St., couldn't reopen its doors; donors dropped off clothes and personal hygiene items at the corner of Harrison and 4th streets, where people had gathered; the Quad Cities Community Foundation, with its disaster relief fund, last week had distributed grants totaling $80,000 through the Quad Cities Open Network to provide visa gift cards and TracPhones for those who lost cellphones.

DeSiree Banks, the mother of Branden Colvin Jr., who was handing out clothes and items in front of City Hall last week, said she often didn't know the people who would drop off boxes of clothes or personal items there for people who needed them.

"It really is amazing," Banks said. "We appreciate it for real. This is our community. Everyone has been here for us."