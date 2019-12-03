Growing Davenport Junior Theatre looking for new artistic director

DAVENPORT — After 11 years of tremendous growth in the nation's second-oldest children's theater, Daniel Sheridan will resign as artistic director for Davenport Junior Theatre at the end of this season, in May/June 2020.

However, the 36-year-old Davenporter and DJT alum will stay as the city's performing arts supervisor and will continue to oversee all DJT theater and dance classes, camps, and programs. Sheridan also will continue to oversee the city-owned facility at 2822 Eastern Ave., its development, and all rentals. Applications for a new artistic director — a part-time job that currently pays up to $10,000 a year — are due by Dec. 15.

“The position of artistic director has amazing potential,” Sheridan said this week. “The program has grown so much that it was time for me to shed the position and make room for another artistic leader.”

The artistic director will exclusively focus on the professional producing arm of the company, leading the Mainstage Company (which puts on three productions each season). The director will report to the Junior Theatre Inc. board of directors, and is not an employee of the city of Davenport.