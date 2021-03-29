Gruff and irreverent with a heart of gold: Remembering Davenport's instigator-in-chief

"He could rally the troops to take action not only with rolling up their sleeves but putting money into projects so things got done," said Gwen Tombergs, a long-time friend of Decker's who was on the board of Rejuvenate and spearheaded its fundraising efforts. "He was truly a community leader that made things happen. He wanted to make sure it was the best community it could be. He was a driver of change to make Davenport the best it could be."

And worked to do so up until the very end.

"He had an great affection for quirky, downtrodden people — the underdogs," Schmidt said. "If you put in the effort, he would have your back. He would go the extra mile for you, if you showed any initiative. ... He loved the Quad-Cities. He did want to support and see it improve all the time."

Decker formed Rejuvenate Housing in January, with the help of Ed Winborn, former Davenport mayor and former Scott County supervisor, Tombergs, Meeker and others.

Decker was working to launch the nonprofit to help Winborn — who moved back into and was working to restore his childhood home near 14th and Gaines streets — clean up and rebuild the neighborhood by purchasing and rehabbing historic homes to provide affordable housing and grow home ownership in Davenport's Central City.