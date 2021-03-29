Gruff and irreverent with a heart of gold: Remembering Davenport's instigator-in-chief

Gruff, irreverent to a fault and impatient, Don Decker was not one to walk on egg shells.
Equal parts charming and aggressive, unorthodox and entertaining, serious and jovial, Decker was a man of action, according to those who knew him best.
"He knew that to make an omelet, you had to start by breaking some eggs," said former Davenport Mayor Thom Hart. "But his approach was not to break a few eggs, but drop the whole carton."
Decker, 81, of Eldridge, died Sunday in his home. He died just three weeks after his wife, Constance Ann Decker, 81, who passed away quietly at home surrounded by loving family on March 4, according to an obituary.
The pair met in 1957 on a blind date while in high school in Cincinnati, Ohio, and had been inseparable ever since. They adopted five children and moved to Davenport in 1971, and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April.
Funeral arrangements were pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory in Moline.
The blunt-talking investment adviser, with a cigar constantly hanging from his mouth, served as the longtime leader and played a key role in organizing Rejuvenate Davenport. The non-profit group of business and community leaders rid downtown Davenport of some 55 buildings between 1985 and 1990 — buying up blighted buildings, having them demolished and redeveloped, and laying the groundwork for downtown's rebirth.
By 1987, the group was "on the roll with bulldozers, private dollars and community zeal to save a dying downtown and restore a city hard-hit by the Farm Recession," according to a press release.
"In the next six months, bulldozers will be tearing down abandoned warehouses, pornographic bookstores and decrepit storefronts," the release said.
Without Rejuvenate and other downtown development efforts in the late '70s and '80s, there likely would be no River Renaissance, no River Vision and no downtown condo and apartment residential boom, said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership.
While some of what the group did was controversial and received push back from historic preservationists, Decker called out the decaying eyesores others ignored, often in a direct and sometimes profane fashion, to get the ball rolling to revive downtown, Carter said.
"Some buildings I wish we still had today, but the truth is without Don and Rejuvenate and the community effort in the ‘80s and ‘90s we would be in a far worse place," he said. "About 90% of the things they did turned out better. It’s easy to forget just how bad things were in the mid- to late-'80s."
Decker famously told longtime Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram that for too long he had been looking down out of his ninth floor window in the Davenport Bank Building and that what he saw below "makes me want to vomit."
"Nobody was stepping up. Even the owners (of the buildings) saw no opportunities to renovate the buildings (either for lack or means or not seeing the need)," said Gene Meeker, Rejuvenate's former executive director and a former Davenport Alderman. "There was some push back (to the group's plans to demolish deteriorating buildings to make way for new development), but there was no alternatives. There was a void Rejuvenate Davenport filled in, quite frankly. They were dangerous, they were ugly and … they were too far gone."
Carter recalled a caricature of Decker — who proudly used his nicknames "Demolition Don'' and "Wrecker Decker" — swinging from a wrecking ball with sledge hammer in hand.
"He had this duality. Some people who see that and cringe, and others who celebrate him as a folk hero," Carter said. "Don also swore like a sailor, but had a heart of gold. ... You don’t meet many people in the business world who drop an ‘F’ bomb and stare straight into your soul. He had an ability to be so serious and at the same time so jovial. He said a lot of things with his tongue planted firmly in his cheek" and backed by an "inner zeal" to see the city flourish.
Decker’s first big project with Rejuvenate Davenport involved convincing the Times’ parent company, Lee Enterprises, to keep the newspaper downtown and avoid the commercial rush to Davenport’s north side.
Downtown lacked a site big enough to accommodate the paper's operations. Decker floated the lofty idea that it could be built on the abandoned French & Hecht industrial site if it could somehow be demolished and cleaned up. His leadership raised money for the $3.4 million environmental cleanup of a site that otherwise might have been left an industrial graveyard, Carter said.
The group later merged into the former DavenportOne.
Decker, who received two keys to the city and "Steel Balls" award, was also the initial voice of dissent who helped scuttle Davenport’s plan to buy the Rhythm City riverboat casino and redo it as a land-based operation. Decker was skeptical of the city's financial projections and that the city was "out of its mind" to attempt to buy and operate a casino," the Rock-Island Dispatch-Argus reported.
A pied piper who idolized Winston Churchill — "because he was a no-bulls***t guy," said daughter Kerri Schmidt — Decker also helped raise money with pal Mike Duffy, president and CEO of Per Mar Security Services, to help get Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village in Davenport off the ground.
"He could rally the troops to take action not only with rolling up their sleeves but putting money into projects so things got done," said Gwen Tombergs, a long-time friend of Decker's who was on the board of Rejuvenate and spearheaded its fundraising efforts. "He was truly a community leader that made things happen. He wanted to make sure it was the best community it could be. He was a driver of change to make Davenport the best it could be."
And worked to do so up until the very end.
"He had an great affection for quirky, downtrodden people — the underdogs," Schmidt said. "If you put in the effort, he would have your back. He would go the extra mile for you, if you showed any initiative. ... He loved the Quad-Cities. He did want to support and see it improve all the time."
Decker formed Rejuvenate Housing in January, with the help of Ed Winborn, former Davenport mayor and former Scott County supervisor, Tombergs, Meeker and others.
Decker was working to launch the nonprofit to help Winborn — who moved back into and was working to restore his childhood home near 14th and Gaines streets — clean up and rebuild the neighborhood by purchasing and rehabbing historic homes to provide affordable housing and grow home ownership in Davenport's Central City.
"Don wanted to go out with one more hurrah," Winborn said.