GTI workers vote against forming union in 26-30 election

ROCK ISLAND — A union will not be formed at Rock Island’s cannabis cultivation center.

A majority of voting employees at Green Thumb Industries voted Tuesday not to join the Teamsters union, according to the National Labor Relations Board. The vote, which needed a simple majority to pass, failed 26-30.

The NLRB’s site says all full-time and regular part-time delivery drivers, marijuana infused product manufacturers and workers in warehouse, order fulfillment, processing and packaging, quality and extraction voted.

The following jobs were excluded from voting: grow, maintenance, office clerical, those employed through a temporary placement agency, professional, managers, guards and supervisors.

"The union cut out the departments it didn't have what they thought was majority support," said Tyler DeClerck, a GTI employee who opposed unionization. "So instead of about 115 people voting it was only 56...They said they had majority support with the full facility when they didn't even half the majority support of less than half the facility."

Jarrod Skelton, Teamsters organizer, said the unionization effort successfully brought attention to issues faced by workers.

