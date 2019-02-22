Speaking through an interpreter, a man identified only as Diego looked out at a room full of people and recounted his journey from Guatemala to the United States and how he and his son, Pedro, 12, were separated at the border.
Diego told the audience in the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, that his son was transported to a detention facility in New York while Diego was handcuffed and jailed in Texas.
The separation lasted 40 days, during which Diego was not allowed to use a phone and had no idea where Pedro was or how he was. In their separate places, both cried, he said.
Diego's story was one of four relating to immigration issues that were presented during a panel discussion Wednesday night, sponsored by St. Ambrose through an endowment established to support social justice and activism. The panel is an annual event aimed primarily at students, but organizers try to pick topics that also are of interest to the general public.
Diego arrived in Davenport in August after the Catholic Diocese of Davenport accepted a request from the U.S. Council of Bishops to provide him with "family reunification services and support" for three months, Kent Ferris, social action director for the diocese, said.
This typically means providing housing, food, clothing, medical care if needed, assistance in finding legal help and school enrollment if school-aged children are involved, Ferris said.
Diego said he made the 1,800-mile journey from his home because he feared for his and his son's lives. Upon reaching the border, he turned himself in, seeking asylum. The first step toward asylum status is to establish "credible fear" of returning to a homeland.
Ferris declined to say where Diego is in that process except to say he is working toward getting a status that would allow him to work. Diego has a wife and four daughters still in Guatemala.
Meanwhile, the diocese is informally providing support even though its three-month commitment has ended.
The three other panelists were Yoland Rivera, a Coralville lawyer who volunteered a week's time last summer to help immigrants in border detention centers with legal issues; Kristy Nabhan-Warren, on the faculty of the University of Iowa who documents and writes about Latino issues; and Ferris. Here are some of their comments:
Rivera: "These are not people who are trying to sneak in and break the law," she said of the people she encountered in jail. "They are men, who in their eyes, were doing what they needed to do. Going up to an officer and asking for asylum. Instead, they were separated from their sons and not told where they were going."
Detainees, she said, are entitled to a translator in their first language, but there were not enough.
By the time Rivera arrived on the border last summer, many of the men in detention were asking to be deported but were not allowed because of a legal stay on deportations that came out at that time, she said.
Nabhan-Warren: She traveled 1,500 miles along the U.S.-Mexican border last summer, gathering information by speaking to migrants, border agents and long-time residents.
People seeking asylum do so because they see it as the only chance for a safe and productive life. "It's not that they want to leave," she said. They are trying to escape grinding poverty, gang violence and drug- and sex-trafficking.
Money to build the border wall, she said, would be better spent working with Central American countries to try to improve their economies so people wouldn't feel the need to flee.
Ferris: In response to an audience question about what people of goodwill can do to help, Ferris suggested donations to Iowa WINS, a refugee/immigrant assistance group based at First Presbyterian Church, Mount Pleasant, and the Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project.
The bond project's mission "is to increase access to due process within the immigration justice system by providing bail funds and additional legal support to immigrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement," according to its website.
"It seems that if you can get bonded out, your case is looked at more favorably," Ferris said. Bonds can be as low as $1,500, but $5,000 to $7,000 is more typical, according to the website.
Ferris also suggested contacting Quad-Cities Interfaith, which has an immigration task force.
"This is not something you do off to the side," he said of working for social justice. "This is the core of our faith."