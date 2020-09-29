Guess who's coming to dinner? Scott County GOP announces keynote speaker for gala

Terry Branstad, former longtime Iowa governor and departing U.S. ambassador to China, will headline this year's Scott County Republican Party annual gala.

Branstad — who will return to Iowa on Saturday and will help campaign for Republicans in the state, including President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst — will be the keynote speaker at the Scott County Republican's 12th Annual Ronald Reagan Dinner on Oct. 13 at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, the county party announced Tuesday.

"As an ambassador to China, as well as being former State of Iowa Governor, I am sure that our guests will look forward to hearing about his leadership experience," Scott County Republicans Chairman Dave Millage said in a press release.

Earlier this month, Branstad announced he was stepping down as U.S. ambassador to China, ending a three-year tenure marked by a trade war and increasingly bitter relations between the world's two largest economies.

The 73-year-old was appointed by Trump in 2017 in part because of his status as "an old friend" of Chinese President Xi Jinping, dating back to when the then county-level Communist Party official visited Iowa on a 1985 trade trip.