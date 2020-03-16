Guidelines for what Quad-Citians need to wait out COVID-19

Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for COVID-19 planning
A COVID-19 outbreak could last for a long time in your community. Depending on the severity of the outbreak, public health officials may recommend community actions designed to help keep people healthy, reduce exposures to COVID-19, and slow the spread of the disease. Local public health officials may make recommendations appropriate to your local situation. Creating a household plan can help protect your health and the health of those you care about in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 in your community. You should base the details of your household plan on the needs and daily routine of your household members.
- Talk with the people who need to be included in your plan.
- Plan ways to care for those who might be at greater risk for serious complications.
- Get to know your neighbors.
- Identify aid organizations in your community.
- Create an emergency contact list.
- Practice good personal health habits and plan for home-based actions
- Practice everyday preventive actions now. Remind everyone in your household of the importance of practicing everyday preventive actions that can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles) using a regular household detergent and water.
If surfaces are dirty, they should be cleaned using a detergent and water prior to disinfection. For disinfection, a list of products with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-approved emerging viral pathogens claims, maintained by the American Chemistry Council Center for Biocide Chemistries (CBC), is available at Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Fighting Productspdf iconexternal icon. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Always wash your hands with soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty.
Choose a room in your home that can be used to separate sick household members from those who are healthy.
Be prepared if your child’s school or childcare facility is temporarily dismissed
Learn about the emergency operations plan at your child’s school or childcare facility. During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, local public health officials may recommend temporary school dismissals to help slow the spread of illness. School authorities also may decide to dismiss a school if too many students or staff are absent. Understand the plan for continuing education and social services (such as student meal programs) during school dismissals. If your child attends a college or university, encourage them to learn about the school’s plan for a COVID-19 outbreak.
Plan for potential changes at your workplace
Learn about your employer’s emergency operations plan. Discuss sick-leave policies and telework options for workers who are sick or who need to stay home to care for sick household members. Learn how businesses and employers can plan for and respond to COVID-19.
Hy-Vee gives an update
Below are a series of questions the newspaper asked Hy-Vee on Monday about what the chain's stores have available and how their operations are changing as circumstances develop.
Q: What is Hy-Vee challenged to keep in stock right now?
A: Like other retailers, we are seeing an increase in demand for the typical items you might think: hand sanitizer, hand soap, sanitizing wipes, cleaning supplies, water, toilet paper, etc.
Q: Are you able to restock these items regularly so far?
A: Yes. We are reaching out beyond our traditional supply channels to make sure we have the items our customers want. Our employees also are increasing their stocking efforts as we keep up with customer demand.
Q: When these products are available, are they being limited or rationed?
A: We are limiting or rationing products. However, we may have limited quantities available on certain items due to increased demand. However, we are working closely with our suppliers to make sure we have enough supplies on hand to meet our shoppers’ needs.
Q: Are you changing how employees interact with the public and, if so, how?
A: Cleaning and Food Safety:
· We have increased and enhanced our sanitization protocols throughout the stores. Employees are regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, placing extra emphasis on high-touch surfaces like door handles, PIN pads at the checkout, restrooms, and other high-touch areas.
· Sanitizing wipes are available for customer use near all of our entrances, and hand sanitizer stations are located throughout our stores.
· Food service areas and utensils continue to be sanitized regularly as per FDA food code requirements.
· Donut case handles are cleaned hourly and our employees continue to use a tissue when serving customers. We have also installed clings on the self-serve cases reminding customers to use a tissue, as well.
· We are still offering our signature free kids cookies, but will not provide one unless asked for one. We continue to use gloves or a tissue to hand these across the counter to a child or parent.
· All Simple Fix classes or other classes are canceled until further notice.
· We have temporarily closed all self-serve food service areas, including salad, olive, hummus and soup bars, as well as all other open food bars.
· All self-serve buffets (pasta toss, fish fry, steak nights, etc.) will be done behind the counter.
· We have temporarily discontinued our sampling program.
· In our dining areas, we have moved to pre-wrapped silverware. We have also pulled condiment carts for the time being and are offering packaged condiments instead.
· We have temporarily eliminated the bins for children’s produce, but if a customer ask(s) we will provide them a banana, clementine or orange (a fruit that can be peeled).
· We have posted “Wash produce before consuming.” signage by fruits and vegetables.
· For the time being, we are not allowing customers to use personal/reusable cups to refill fountain drinks, tea or coffee in any of our convenience stores or dining areas. If you have a cup that allows for a discount, we will certainly still apply the discount – but we need our customers to use a new cup each time. Our corporate partner Starbucks has already implemented a very similar practice for its coffee refills inside our stores.