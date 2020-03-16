Guidelines for what you need to wait out COVID-19

"Yes," Jackie Hall, the public information officer for the Scott County Department of Public Health, said Monday when asked if it was time to make a household plan.

She said the best way to plan for medical needs is for people to consult their personal physicians or pharmacists.

"The biggest concern is for medical supplies," said Janet Hill, the chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. "I have been telling people to have at least 14 days of medicine and medical supplies, such as diabetic testing equipment and syringes, and nonperishable food on hand in case a person is in quarantine or isolation. However, this 14-day window doesn't work for perishable items.

"Right now, we believe people still will be able to go out and gather supplies, but they must follow social distancing guidance," Hill said.

Hill also warned people to remember proper food safety to limit the risk of other health problems.

"We need people to be cognizant of food safety so that we don't have food-borne illnesses on top of COVID-19," she said.