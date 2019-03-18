Lewis Machine & Tool will not hit the job growth it originally projected for its new facility in Eldridge, but instead plans to hire more highly-skilled workers at higher wages, a company representative said Monday night.
The gun maker, which will begin to relocate from its Milan headquarters in April, is requesting the Eldridge City Council amend its development agreement to update its job commitment.
"We won't get to 178 (employees) because we've grown in efficiencies," Matt Pruitt, Lewis Machine's sales and marketing director, told the council at its meeting. "We want to hire higher-paying jobs, we just don't need as many."
He could not say how many skilled positions will be created, but said the company will add more jobs when it moves to Iowa. It also will relocate all of its 110 current employees to the new facility. "We all want the new building open," he said.
The company has requested to amend its agreement commitment from 178 jobs by 2020 to 50 full-time employees at a wage threshold of at least $18.74 per hour. Pruitt said the new jobs are at greater wages than previously estimated.
Pruitt said the state required either a commitment of 178 jobs or 50 higher-paying jobs. "We're trading it for wages," he said after the meeting.
"We have better machines and we need better talent to use those machines," he said. Pruitt also said there will be more need for CNC and lathe operators as opposed to general labor workers.
Eldridge City Administrator John Dowd told the council that the city's agreement mirrors the language of Lewis Machine's agreement with the state. "The 178 (employee) number is not critical for them to receive the incentives," he said, adding that the state's requirement is for 50 new jobs to qualify for tax benefits.
"In our TIF policy, 25 (jobs) is the threshold, so it qualifies for that matter," he said of the proposed amendment.
But at Mayor Marty O'Boyle's suggestion, the council voted unanimously to send the request back to the city's economic development committee for review before voting on the amendment.
"This took us off-guard," he said, adding that the city had expected 178 employees, including the current workforce and additional hires. "Now we're not hearing that many people."
Lewis Machine received about $1 million in state and local incentives for the facility, which will include a production plant, offices, warehouse and its own firearms testing range.
Pruitt said the office will move into the new facility around April 15, but moving the manufacturing operations could take a couple months and needs to be coordinated with production. The building is located in the Eldridge Industrial Park.
In January, the gun maker announced it would bring a new $25 million contract to make 16,000 rifles for the Estonian Defence Forces to the new facility in the Eldridge Industrial Park. Estonia borders Russia and the Baltic Sea in northern Europe.