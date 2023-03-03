If not for the 2019 flood, Brandon Carleton never would have opened Blue Spruce Bakery on 2nd Street in Davenport.

The car he’d parked in front of the Bucktown building was lost when flood-fighting HESCO barriers gave way, sending several feet of floodwater rushing into downtown. Having no car meant Carleton spent most of his time working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The time freed him up to indulge a hobby.

“If I had that car, I never would have started working from home,” Carleton said. “I never would have started baking if I had it.”

Having witnessed the 2019 flood, Carleton understood the pros and cons of doing business in a floodplain. On one hand, he knew the water didn’t enter the unit he chose at 217 E 2nd St.; he saw that it stopped in the alley by his building.

On the other hand, he saw the destruction and the time it took for businesses to recover.

Now, as the National Weather Service warns of above-average risk of flooding this spring, Carleton and other downtown Davenport business owners are watching and waiting to see if the river will rise enough to affect, or even destroy, their livelihoods.

According to the National Weather Service, as of late February, the chance for moderate flooding along the Mississippi was greater than 94% and the chance for major flooding was 69% at Lock & Dam 15 in Rock Island.

With above-average predicted precipitation, snow-water equivalent from snowpack in Minnesota and Wisconsin and 200-400% more precipitation in February for the Mississippi River Basin, Hydrologist Matt Wilson said, the risk for major flooding is almost three times greater this spring.

Nicole Gleason, assistant city administrator and public works director for Davenport, said in an email that the city will not erect its temporary flood-defense system if the National Weather Service is confident water levels will not rise above 18 feet and no precipitation is expected.

If the National Weather Service predicts river levels will rise between 18-20 feet, the city will place two back-to-back lengths of its temporary flood-defense system, close gates and set pumps in the area, Gleason said.

An “L” configuration of Davenport’s flood-defense system will be set up in the event the river is expected to climb higher than 20 feet, if there are multiple flooding events or high water levels are expected to remain for a long duration.

City measures are only intended to keep 2nd Street and the Government Bridge open during flooding, Gleason wrote, and property owners are responsible for their own flood mitigation.

Information on flood preparation can be found online at www.beprepareddavenport.com.

“City staff is monitoring conditions and making appropriate preparations,” Gleason assured.

Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter said no businesses have reached out with concerns about flooding, and there’s no way to tell at this point if flooding will become an issue for them. He was dismissive of current flood forecasting, which last year accurately predicted lower-than-normal river levels.

“It’s unpredictable. We’ll deal with it as it comes,” Carter said. “But at this point, this prediction looks like most spring predictions, and I think the city is well prepared to deal with the majority of them. So we’ll wait and see.”

Carleton said he hopes the city has plans to ensure that what happened in 2019 won’t happen again, which he can’t help recalling as he monitors flood projections.

The Mississippi River crested at a record 22.7 feet in 2019, and the sand-filled HESCO barriers gave way to the river’s pressure. The breach resulted in more than $30 million in lost revenue and damages, according to estimates.

Davenport will begin the first phase of its $165 million plan to mitigate flooding in late 2023 by addressing floodwaters that come up from the ground through backed-up storm sewer systems. Updating the storm sewer infrastructure, raising roadways and working with business owners to flood-proof buildings is expected to raise River Drive’s flood stage to 22 feet, planners say.

These plans, along with the city moving forward with its conversion of 3rd and 4th Streets to two-way traffic, showed Armored Gardens, Devon’s Complaint Dept. and Analog Arcade owner Dan Bush that the city has been doing a lot of work to prevent another flooding event like the one in 2019, which is encouraging to him.

“I know that the city has done a lot of work in the last four years to make sure that what happened in 2019 is prevented,” Bush said. “So, really just looking forward to seeing what that looks like.”

The prolonged flood of 2019 was worse for downtown Davenport than the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, because many people forgot that businesses were open. Having two-way traffic will make downtown more navigable, he said.

It’s been four trying and turbulent years for 2nd Street, and Barrel House owner Jimmy Holt is holding out hope for a patio season free of flooding, construction or pandemic closures.

While floods typically mean the restaurant’s sump pumps simply work harder, Holt said, the ravages of the record-setting 2019 disaster dumped about five feet of water into the Barrel House basement.

It took a significant amount of time to return the restaurant to order, he said, but it left him with the knowledge and experience he needed to make plans for the next major flood. Now the restaurant has more powerful sump pumps and is prepared to barricade the building and evacuate valuable inventory.

He looks forward to neighboring businesses doing battle together and hopes the city is better prepared too.

The area of 2nd Street that was hammered by the levee breach is making a comeback, he said, and it deserves a chance: “Gosh darn it, it sure would be nice to get a smooth, fun summer in our back pocket — to know that we could have a lot of fun down there, because there’s a lot of neat things happening with new businesses coming down to that area.”