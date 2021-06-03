Gun violence and vehicle thefts lead discussion in first of Davenport Mayor listening sessions

Trice said it’s important for people to take ownership of their own neighborhoods and build a connection in the neighborhoods, and there needed to be community and youth programs that children have immediate access to in their neighborhoods.

Leticia Sanders, of Family Resources, said volunteers were needed in the programs they had to offer.

“A lot of these kids don’t know how to say, ‘yes ma’am, no sir.’ They don’t know how to cook a meal; they don’t know how to do dishes. They don’t know how to do any of that because they don’t have the home training at home.”

Looking around the room, Sanders said such meetings are nice, but if you’re just having these conversations and you’re not putting yourself in those places to help these kids to learn how once they get out of these programs or they get out of the Juvenile Detention Center, to them better themselves, then none of this does any good because most of these kids don’t have families at home.”

Others in the room echoed that the children need mentors and more activities that would help to keep them out of trouble.

Matson also said that people can get involved in the community by becoming police officers.

“We want to get people of all backgrounds,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Thomas Geyer Follow Thomas Geyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today