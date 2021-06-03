Gun violence and vehicle thefts lead discussion in first of Davenport Mayor listening sessions

Gun violence, vehicle thefts and juvenile crime were the lead topics Thursday as Davenport Mayor Mike Matson held the first in a series of listening sessions at the Davenport Public Library’s Eastern Avenue Branch.
Almost immediately, a person in the audience asked about the Violent Crime Community Task Force that Matson announced Tuesday, wondering if the task force was going to be a discussion group or an action group.
“It will be a discussion group with the purpose of having some action items at the end,” Matson said.
“We’ve had an increase in crime,” he said. “We’ve had an increase in gun violence, not necessarily different than many places around the United States or other cities in Iowa. We’ve had some discussions about it. Our police, with the resources that they have, do a pretty good job of getting after it and arresting folks. But I and many people feel this is a community thing. I’m asking folks to be part of this task force.”
During his Tuesday announcement of the task force, Matson said it will be made up of a variety of community organizations, including the NAACP, LULAC, Davenport Community Schools, Vera French Mental Health Services, Genesis Health Systems, Saint Ambrose University and Quad Cities Chamber as well as community members. The first meeting is June 14 in city council chambers.
Matson then touched on the Youth Assessment Program, which, he said, is a piece of the puzzle.
In a separate interview, Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer for the city of Davenport, said Davenport aldermen this spring agreed to use $1 million in proceeds from the sale of the city’s downtown public housing property as seed funding to launch the community-based component of what’s being rebranded as the Youth Assessment Program, as opposed to the Juvenile Assessment Center to avoid confusion with the Juvenile Detention Center.
Ott added that city officials were working to secure commitments from Bettendorf and Scott County as well as private funds to contribute to the center, with a goal of securing $2.5 million that would provide five year’s worth of seed funding.
Among the 50 people in the audience was Joe Smith with his 14-year-old son Zach and Zach’s younger brother Adam. It was. Zach who was struck in the face by bullet fragments during a shooting May 22 at the intersection of Iowa and Locust streets.
“These two young men are the faces of the other side of what we’re talking about with the gun violence,” Joe Smith said. “We moved here two years ago after I retired from the Army because we felt as a family that Davenport was a great community and it would be safe for our family. That confidence has been shaken, but I don’t think it’s been shaken for good. Our family has been damaged for good, but I think our confidence in this community can come back.”
Looking at Matson, Smith said: “I want to help. How can I help?”
People also wanted to know about the level of adult crime and juvenile crime.
Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel explained that the city has a good relationship with local federal authorities to prosecute serious adult offenders. But when it comes to offenders younger than 18, it’s a different matter.
“You have to be 18 to go into the federal system,” Spiegel said. The majority of stolen vehicle and shots fired crimes are being committed by juveniles.
“We have lots of systemic issues in our community that are multi-generational, where unfortunately these kids have been left behind, and we need to do better as a community, not just a police agency, a community and that means wrapping our arms around the school district because in many cases that’s the safest place for some of these kids for seven hours a day.”
Spiegel said the Department of Human Services was underfunded by the state, and there are children who need a different level of service that isn’t offered in the community.
Matson and Spiegel said the community needed to get involved at all levels and there was a huge need for volunteers.
Tammy Trice, a single parent who raised two daughters and lives on Heatherton Drive, said that when she was raising her daughters there were a lot of things for young people to do, but not anymore.
Trice said it’s important for people to take ownership of their own neighborhoods and build a connection in the neighborhoods, and there needed to be community and youth programs that children have immediate access to in their neighborhoods.
Leticia Sanders, of Family Resources, said volunteers were needed in the programs they had to offer.
“A lot of these kids don’t know how to say, ‘yes ma’am, no sir.’ They don’t know how to cook a meal; they don’t know how to do dishes. They don’t know how to do any of that because they don’t have the home training at home.”
Looking around the room, Sanders said such meetings are nice, but if you’re just having these conversations and you’re not putting yourself in those places to help these kids to learn how once they get out of these programs or they get out of the Juvenile Detention Center, to them better themselves, then none of this does any good because most of these kids don’t have families at home.”
Others in the room echoed that the children need mentors and more activities that would help to keep them out of trouble.
Matson also said that people can get involved in the community by becoming police officers.
“We want to get people of all backgrounds,” he said.