Gun violence in Davenport: 10 shootings in 10 days

One hour and 20 minutes after the first shots-fired call on Friday, July 31, Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of 2200 West 46th Street. Officers arrived on scene and located a man with gunshot injuries.

Witnesses described someone in a dark SUV shooting at the victim, who was standing in a yard. The victim was treated on scene and transported to Genesis Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The 10-day spree started sometime around 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 in the area of the 1200 block of Brown Street. Forty-five minutes later Davenport Police canvased the area near the 700 block of West 13th at the 1200 block of Brown. Investigators then concentrated their efforts near the 700 block of West 14th at Brown, examining the lawns and a house’s exterior.

Several residents along the stretch of Brown between 13th and 14th watched the investigators. Six of them declined to comment on what transpired on the block.

Ambrose said people are talking to him about the gunfire.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t have people calling me up. They are the people victimized by these crimes,” Ambrose said. “I tell them we have a great police department doing the best it can. Our court system is broken. No one is being held accountable for these crimes and these criminals are out on our streets.”

