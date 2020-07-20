Gunfire interrupts quiet afternoon

A homeowner in the 1900 block of Pershing Avenue planned a quiet Monday afternoon in his backyard.
The quiet didn’t last long. Sometime around 1:30 p.m. gunfire erupted near the corner of the 300 block of East Pleasant Street and the 1900 block of Iowa Street.
Davenport Police have not confirmed the incident yet, or if there were any injuries. An ambulance did leave the scene just after 2 p.m.
Some of the people who live in the short blocks between East Locust and East Pleasant streets insisted bullets flew. At least one four-door car was struck — it had a single bullet hole through the driver’s window and another through the front passenger-side window,
“I opened a beer, put some brats on the grill and sat down for about a minute,” a 39-year-old man, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “And then I hear what I thought was two cars going really fast. I saw one — a black sedan — fly by here really fast.
“And then came the shots. I don’t know how many shots. But they were close.”
A small group gathered with the man after most of the Davenport Police officers left the scene. They said they were frightened, as one put it, “because you never know where those bullets will go.”
A 30-year-old woman who lives on Pershing Avenue also asked to remain anonymous but confirmed the tale.
“You could hear the cars, and the shots were loud,” she said. “Most of the shots-fired stuff has stayed to the south of Locust Street — but there have been some incidents lately.”
The woman said she thought “things would get better if local people owned the rental properties.”
“We have nothing against people who rent — there are at least nine houses here on Pershing and over on Iowa that are rentals. Almost all of the renters are good people, help take care of things,” she said. “But I feel like the apartments owned by out-of-town corporations don’t pay attention to the properties, and that’s when bad stuff can start to happen.”
The man who intended to relax with some beer and brats said his plans were spoiled.
“We were all out here, trying to see what was going on and I burned my brats. I totally forgot about them,” he said.
