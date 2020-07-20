Gunfire interrupts quiet afternoon

A homeowner in the 1900 block of Pershing Avenue planned a quiet Monday afternoon in his backyard.

The quiet didn’t last long. Sometime around 1:30 p.m. gunfire erupted near the corner of the 300 block of East Pleasant Street and the 1900 block of Iowa Street.

Davenport Police have not confirmed the incident yet, or if there were any injuries. An ambulance did leave the scene just after 2 p.m.

Some of the people who live in the short blocks between East Locust and East Pleasant streets insisted bullets flew. At least one four-door car was struck — it had a single bullet hole through the driver’s window and another through the front passenger-side window,

“I opened a beer, put some brats on the grill and sat down for about a minute,” a 39-year-old man, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “And then I hear what I thought was two cars going really fast. I saw one — a black sedan — fly by here really fast.

“And then came the shots. I don’t know how many shots. But they were close.”

A small group gathered with the man after most of the Davenport Police officers left the scene. They said they were frightened, as one put it, “because you never know where those bullets will go.”