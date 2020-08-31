Gunshot wound, pursuit in Davenport net charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A stolen vehicle and and an unintentional self-inflicted gunshot wound kept Davenport police busy Sunday afternoon.

Here's how things unfolded, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

At 2:58 p.m. police responded to Genesis West Medical Center for a male juvenile being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigating officers obtained a description of the vehicle that dropped the juvenile off at the hospital.

At 4:12 p.m., officers located the vehicle, which was reported as stolen, and attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of 16th and Vine streets.

The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle ended in the area of 200 W. 13th Street where four occupants ran from police.

Three of the four were immediately apprehended. Two handguns were confiscated from inside the vehicle.

Preliminary information indicates that the gunshot wound to the juvenile was unintentionally self-inflicted.

The driver, a 16-year-old male juvenile, was charged with a felon in possession of a firearm, and eluding. Charges for the three passengers — two female and one male juveniles — are pending.