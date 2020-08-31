Gunshot wound, pursuit in Davenport net charges

A stolen vehicle and and an unintentional self-inflicted gunshot wound kept Davenport police busy Sunday afternoon.
Here's how things unfolded, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
At 2:58 p.m. police responded to Genesis West Medical Center for a male juvenile being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Investigating officers obtained a description of the vehicle that dropped the juvenile off at the hospital.
At 4:12 p.m., officers located the vehicle, which was reported as stolen, and attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of 16th and Vine streets.
The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle ended in the area of 200 W. 13th Street where four occupants ran from police.
Three of the four were immediately apprehended. Two handguns were confiscated from inside the vehicle.
Preliminary information indicates that the gunshot wound to the juvenile was unintentionally self-inflicted.
The driver, a 16-year-old male juvenile, was charged with a felon in possession of a firearm, and eluding. Charges for the three passengers — two female and one male juveniles — are pending.
The vehicle involved was reported stolen from the 1100 block of East Garfield Street in the early morning hours of August 30.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.