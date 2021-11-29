Gunter's cabin: Davenport resident commissions wood carving to honor late husband, fallen tree

It wasn't until he had finished that she saw just how hard he tried to keep to the design her husband originally created.

"I had no idea that he was going to try and duplicate the actual carving, and that's so close to what my husband carved," Mahler said. "He did get it done, and I'm happy about it."

Giving the tree new life

Despite the issues he ran into, Gleich said he overall had a good time carving out the hobbit house. He knew the piece was important to Mahler from the first time they met, which made it special.

Carving for people with personal ties to the piece is different than when making art for parks or other spaces, he said, because he can see the glint in the person's eye grow as the work comes together.

"I enjoyed it even more than I normally do, because it was important to her," he said.

One of the best parts of wood carving is that the end piece of art multiplies itself, Gleich said. He'll like it, and the customer will like it. Then they'll display it, where passerby will take notice and enjoy it, and maybe stop to ask after its story. The hobbit house certainly has an interesting story for those who want to learn it.