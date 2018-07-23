Cassandra Cleaveland, the mother of 5-year old Augustus, told Rock Island City Council members Monday they should step down if they will not comment on her son's use of a flotation device at Whitewater Junction.
Cleaveland had addressed the council at the end of June because Whitewater Junction would no longer allow her son, Gus, to use his flotation device. Gus has special needs and had previously been allowed to use the flotation device.
However, this year, Whitewater Junction has not allowed him to use the device, saying that it was not Coast Guard-approved. That prompted Cleaveland to file a grievance with the state of Illinois, saying it was an Americans with Disabilities Act violation.
During the public comments portion of Monday's city council meeting, Cleaveland said a general apology was not acceptable. She gave the council a handout with a four-step apology that she would accept.
The acceptable apology reads as follows: "I am sorry for discriminating against your son, this is wrong because it is illegally and morally wrong, and in the future I will be educated and not make the same mistake again, will you accept my apology?"
She also called for the city to cut ties with city attorney Dave Morrison, stating that "if someone is continually advising you to break the law, I would recommend severing ties with them."
"If you don't have the courage to stand up for the rights of all people, I recommend you resigning from your office," Cleaveland said. "You can hide behind closed meetings, and be told not to speak by your city attorney, but those closed meeting minutes and recordings will be available to the public, and your city attorney has no one's interests in mind except his own."
Cleaveland showed the council a Coast Guard-approved device that she had attempted to use at Whitewater Junction on Monday. She said it is considered a level four device, but the lifeguards there would not allow Gus to use it. She said they told her levels 1, 2, 3 and 5 are acceptable, but not 4.
Standing on a chair, Gus asked the council why he was not being allowed to use his device.
No one from the city made comments in response to Cleaveland's comments.
After the meeting, Mayor Mike Thoms said he was not able to comment on the situation.
"I really can't comment at this point," Thoms said. "As soon as they engage the lawyers, that shuts that down, unfortunately, the comments."