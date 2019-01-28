The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the Quad-City region.
It states,
"A strong Arctic cold front will quickly move across the region this morning. As it passes, northwest winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph, with gusts approaching 45 mph at times. Winds of this magnitude, will create blowing and drifting snow leading to reduced visibilities. In addition, air temperatures will sharply drop as colder air filters in behind the front. These winds will continue into the late morning before diminishing."