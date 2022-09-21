Gyro restaurant opens in Bettendorf

After five years out of the restaurant business, Mike Selmani and Nadia Selmani have opened a gyros shop in the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

L&B Gyros opened last week at 5009 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

"It's our dream," Nadia Selmani said.

As the name suggests, gyro meat is a featured item on the menu — customers can get it in a traditional gyro or on a burger, salad or loaded fries. The restaurant also serves hot dogs. Of Albanian descent, Mike Selmani said gyros are a part of his heritage, and wanted to bring them to the area.

L&B Gyros has been busier than expected, Mike Selmani said, and business hasn't slowed down from the weekend to the work week.

A "tremendous response," he said. "We just hope we've met that with the best energy we could."

Looking ahead, Mike Selmani said they hope to expand the menu and eventually the business itself, opening new locations.

Mike Selmani comes from a family of restauranteurs, he said, as his father owned six restaurants, and has himself owned eateries in Heyworth, Illinois and Clinton. He ran Uncle Louis' in Clinton for 17 years before closing the business in 2017, and the owners of Flip's Pancake House encouraged them to get back into the industry.

Some former customers have made their way to Bettendorf to try the new place out. They'll find some of the same gyros they could have ordered at Uncle Louis', Mike Selmani said, alongside new dishes.

"We've seen quite a few customers from there come here so far, which is really neat," Mike Selmani said.