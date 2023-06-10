After putting in 280 hours of community volunteer work as well as working and raising his children, Armando Aguilar became a new homeowner Saturday, thanks to Habitat for Humanity and a special sponsor.

Aguilar’s sweat equity included helping to build his new home since the start of construction in May 2022. He needed a home for himself and his two teenage children, Diego and Arcelia, both students at Davenport Central High School.

“I am so happy and so proud,” Aguilar told a crowd of about 35 people who attended the dedication of his home on East 6th St., in Davenport.

Aguilar did all of the yard work and, to give it his personal touch, planted his favorite roses. His garden is just getting started.

“I’ve got tomatoes, peppers, zucchini and cucumbers growing,” Aguilar said. “And I have one apple tree.”

Aguilar’s home was one of two dedicated Saturday. His home, No. 126 that the organization has built in the Quad-Cities, is one several Habitat for Humanity homes that have been built in that area of East 6th Street.

“This street was very blighted, so all the homes were knocked down, and the city donated the lots to us and we started building homes four years ago,” Executive Director Tom Fisher-King said. “At the end of the development we’ll have 13 homes in this area.”

Pointing south, Fisher-King showed where there were some Habitat homes on Charlotte Street and then pointed to the north to show where Habitat for Humanity had built on East 7th Street.

“We’re building a community within a community,” Fisher-King said. “And these homeowners are helping each other and taking care of each other. They’re helping get their kids to different activities at school and activities outside of school.

“And the older existing homeowners are seeing this, and they’re going out and working in their yards, so our Habitat homeowners are inspiring others to get out and help their community,” he added.

No Habitat for Humanity home is free, and each homeowner has an interest-free mortgage they must pay.

Pat Grimm is the single donor for Aguilar’s home and put up the money for the home to be built.

“I’ve been involved with Habitat for Humanity for some time,” Grimm said. “Two of the women at my church started Habitat ReStore, which started me volunteering at Habitat ReStore.”

A retired accountant, Grimm soon was helping to keep the books for Habitat. Being a sponsor for a home was just the next step in the process.

The second home dedicated on Saturday, at on 9th Avenue in Rock Island, belongs to Nancy Trice. It is home 127 for Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities.

The groundbreaking for her home took place at the end of July 2022, she said. Along with her volunteer work, she also helped build her home, saying she has a picture of her on the roof with other volunteers.

Trice said she wanted a place with a yard where her grandchildren could run around safely.

The sponsors of Trice’s house were Deere & Co., Russell Construction, Quad City Bank & Trust and Bank of America.

Trice thanked the construction leaders Andy Juhasz and Bill Litwinow.

“I’d look at things and think that’s good enough,” she said. “They made sure that everything was straight.”

As she showed people around the house and down into the basement, Trice said simply, “I’m over the moon.”

