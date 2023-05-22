It was exactly 30 years ago Thursday that Wes Whiteside, Don Hiesterman, Richard Miller and Dean Ring started the Quad Cities chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

Standing among the crowd during an anniversary gathering for the chapter Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, Miller spoke about what motivated the men to begin Habitat for Humanity in the Quad-Cities.

“Hurricane Andrew was in September of 1992,” Miller said. “The minister of my church said we ought to do something, and we went to Homestead, Florida. It got hit the worst. All the houses were completely gone, and the trees were stripped of vegetation. The military had come in and pushed all the debris to the curb.

“The next year we went down and they had all this big machinery and they were recycling whatever needed to be recycled,” Miller said.

Out of all the devastation, one thing stood out. Houses built by Habitat for Humanity were still standing. The builders of the Habitat homes had anchored those homes to their foundations and had tied down the roofs.

“We had 17 houses down there, and every one was perfect,” Miller said, adding that what they all saw in Florida influenced them to start Habitat for Humanity in the Quad-Cities.

“At the time, Habitat didn’t have a system for new affiliates to open up, so we had to sort of use our own judgement on how to start a chapter,” he said. “We had to incorporate the chapter and that took the longest time. I think we started the first two houses before we got the incorporation.”

It was all worth the work, Miller said. “There’s always a demand for affordable housing.”

Thomas Fisher-King, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, told the crowd that by the end of this year, “we will have dedicated 134 homes.”

At the reception, there were numerous scrap books filled with photos and newspaper articles documenting the 30 years of Habitat for Humanity in the Quad-Cities.

Fisher-King pointed out that things were very different 30 years ago.

“30 years ago, gasoline was $1.17 a gallon; a four-year state school was $3,187 a year; the average price of a home was $80,900; and the average mortgage interest rate was 7.06%,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity Restore Quad Cities is celebrating 20 years and Habitat Health and Home is celebrating 10 years, he added.

“The family keeps growing, and we keep getting bigger and better,” Fisher-King said.

Wally Mook, former public works director for the city of Bettendorf, was one of the first board members when Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities began.

He remembers it was tough in the beginning.

“We only did one house a year for a long time,” Mook said.

“I remember when Target came, and they immediately jumped on board and built a house over in Moline,” he said. “We had Target-Habitat T-shirts, and I still have mine.”

Mook said it was a great experience for the new homeowners, and “they will do anything to stay in their home.”

“If a homeowner has a problem they’ll work with them and stretch out their payments,” he said.

“A lot of people wrongly think this is a government giveaway program because Habitat was originally from Georgia, and they equate it with Jimmy Carter who has done so much for Habitat.

“But people have to go through the process of getting a home loan, and they have to contribute 250-300 hours of their time on somebody else’s home or other things,” Mook said. “They can do volunteer work. But it isn’t free. They have to show complete financial records.”

From the start of the application process to the time the house is complete and a person moves it takes about two years, he said.

What is exciting now is that some of the houses for which 30-year mortgages were given are getting ready to be paid off in full, he added.

“It’s exciting to burn a mortgage,” Mook said.

Nancy Trice will move into her Rock Island home on June 10. It is Habitat home No. 127, she added.

“It’s been a great experience,” Trice said. “All they’ve got to do is the yard, and I don’t think I have gutters yet, but that’s it.”

She said the groundbreaking for her home was at the end of July 2022, and construction started in September with the digging of the basement.

Trice loved that she helped to build her own home.

“I have a picture of me on the roof with the volunteers," she said. "That was fun.

“You get to work right alongside the builders,” she added. “I know exactly how much insulation I have. That insulation is so important. It’s a very well-built little house. I can’t wait to see what my utility bills will be.”

Joe Ryan credited Cindy Kuhn and Nancy Foster for their work in establishing Habitat ReStore - Quad-Cities about 20 years ago.

Ryan said two “huge” things came out of Habitat ReStore.

“Saving materials from going into the landfill was the biggest impact. The second was a Godsend in its own right, and that is raising money for Habitat for Humanity," Ryan said.

In just under 20 years, ReStore has donated more than $3.3 million in cash to Habitat, paying for more than 16 homes.

“We are a less than 6% purchase product store,” Ryan said. “Everything else is donated. We have large business donors that bring us stuff such as overstocks, or materials after a change of vendor, and leftover materials from job sites.

“And then homeowners,” he added. “Somebody’s moving and grandmother and grandfather saved things the next generation can’t use. That stuff comes to us. Furniture is a huge area for us.”

Health and Home began in about 2013 takes donations of medical equipment, Ryan said.

The equipment is thoroughly checked to make sure they are safe, clean, sanitary and useable, he said.

Fisher-King said that 30 years was an amazing accomplishment, and a giving community along with hundreds of volunteers and employees over the years made it all possible.