Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities grateful to caller who spotted fire

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is thankful for the person who saw an early morning fire Wednesday at its Davenport headquarters and called the fire department.

The complex, at 3625 Mississippi Ave., Davenport, includes administrative offices and the ReStore.

The fire, called in about 2:50 a.m. by a passerby, was limited to the roof, which suffered some fire damage, according to a Davenport Fire Department news release. Firefighters also had to cut a hole in the roof to put out the flames. There was smoke and water damage inside, but it was minimal.

The fire was above the areas that house the administration offices and the warehouse where Habitat’s construction supplies and equipment are stored, Rebecca Ludin, Habitat’s development director, said later Wednesday.

Habitat was grateful to the fire department for its efforts and to the person who spotted the fire in the first place, she said. The nonprofit was hoping to find out who the caller was so it can thank them.

"We're very grateful for that good samaritan who called it in," Ludin said.

Had the fire spread into the warehouse it could have impacted Habitat's building projects, Ludin said.

"It could have been really terrible," she said.

As of about 11 a.m., the fire was not expected to impact offsite projects and outreach, she said. The administration offices, however, were expected to be closed at least the rest of the week.

There was partial power on site as of about 11 a.m., and Habitat was hoping to have full power restored later Wednesday, Ludin said.

The ReStore normally only processes donations on Wednesday, she said. It's open for retail Thursday through Saturday.

The ReStore's Facebook page said it was open for handling donations and pickups, but that staff was not sure how long it would stay Wednesday because of the partial power.

Ludin said people wanting updates on schedules and services can check the ReStore Facebook page, which is updated regularly.

The fire department said there were no injuries reported.

There were 16 firefighters and six vehicles called to deal with the fire, the fire department said. They fought the fire from outside and inside the building.

It was under control in about 20 minutes, but firefighters stayed for a few hours to ensure there was no part of the building still burning.

At the scene Wednesday night, District Chief Scott Farnsworth said it was a relatively small fire.

"The first arriving company saw fire along the roof line (and) went in to investigate," Farnsworth said. "It appears most of the fire was to the exterior, so we sent crews to the roof, and they were able to extinguish the fire and overhaul the affected area.”