A grant from the John Deere foundation will enable Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities to embark on a new neighborhood project in Davenport.

The $1,000,000 grant over four years will allow Habitat to deploy staff and volunteers to a targeted area and focus repair efforts to maximize impact on the community. A portion of these funds will also help build one new home each year.

The Central City Repair Program will serve the area between West Locust Street to the north, 4th Street to the south, Harrison Street to the east and Division Street to the west.

The program will serve low-income residents at or below 80% of the area median income based on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines. Repair projects will range from exterior repairs, such as porches; critical home repairs like minor electrical or minor plumbing needs; weatherization of windows, gutters, doors; life safety items such as smoke alarms and fire extinguishers; and accessibility repairs such as ramps and grab bars.

This grant is the largest commitment Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities has received to date.

Applications for the new program are being accepted. For more information or to obtain an application, visit the Habitat office located at 3625 Mississippi Avenue in Davenport during normal business hours or call 563-359-9066.

