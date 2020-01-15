Habitat for Humanity-Quad-Cities seeks applicants for new home

If you have a strong desire to own a home, a stable income of at least $26,500 and are willing to work alongside volunteers to build your home, you may qualify to purchase a new home from Habitat for Humanity-Quad-Cities.

A free application workshop for potential homeowners will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, or 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Habitat administrative office located at 3625 Mississippi Ave., Davenport. Applications for the Habitat program will be available at the workshop.

Habitat is an international nonprofit housing organization with an affiliate in the Quad-Cities. Since it began more than 25 years ago, it has built and sold 114 homes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once accepted into the Habitat program, partner families earn “sweat equity” performing volunteer hours while working with a mentor throughout the duration of the building process. Families also attend classes on home ownership. In return, they have the ability to purchase their new home at a reduced rate and 0 % interest mortgage with a low down payment.

"Home ownership gives families the ability to build strength, stability, and self-reliance that will last for generations," Jan Trimble, Habitat's family services director, said.