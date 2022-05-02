Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities to hold golf fundraiser

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will host its 12th annual Golf "FORE" Homes fundraiser Friday, June 10 at Indian Bluff Golf Course in Milan.

This Best Ball tournament helps Habitat build communities in the Quad Cities. There will be prizes for the top three teams in two flights and prizes for Longest Drive, Longest Putt and Closest to the Pin.

Registration includes a lunch after the tournament and a grab bag of goodies for every golfer. Foursomes are $300 and $75 for individuals.

The tournament is in need of hole sponsors for $100 and team sponsors for $500. For more information about sponsorships and benefits, email kristi.crafton@habitatqc.org or call 563-359-9066.

Deadline for registration is May 28. To register, visit https://give.habitatqc.org/ge/golf2022.

