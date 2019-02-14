Habitat for Humanity-Quad-Cities will receive a $40,000 grant from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation to continue its revitalization work in Moline's Floreciente neighborhood.
The grant will pay for exterior improvement and beautification projects along highly visible 4th Avenue between 4th and 5th streets, representing the fourth year of Habitat's "Rock the Block" project, Mary Chappell, Habitat's neighborhood revitalization director, said.
Work on 23 projects that already have been identified will begin in March and be completed by September, she said.
Examples include tree removal and tree and flower planting, installation of porch lights, porch repair and painting, fence repair and painting, installation of new doors and concrete work such as new steps and sidewalk and driveway sections.
Some work, such as tree removal, will be hired out, while other projects will be accomplished by a combination of property owners — as with all Habitat projects, there is a sweat equity requirement — volunteers, Habitat staff and employees of Republic Electric.
Ray Carter, general manager at Republic Services of Davenport, said in a news release that, "we feel privileged to work alongside our employees, our families and other volunteers to help enhance this community."
"Through our partnership with Habitat, we believe we are helping to strengthen the neighborhoods we share in Davenport, Moline and the surrounding areas," he said.
Habitat's first "Rock the Block" project in September of 2015 saw work on 32 homes by about 180 volunteers. Two additional projects affected 34 properties.
In addition, two new Habitat homes have been built over the past three years in the neighborhood, bringing to nine the number located within the boundary of Floriciente, Chappell said.
Habitat selected Floreciente in 2015 to be the first focus neighborhood for a new program called Neighborhood Revitalization. The program expands Habitat’s traditional partnership with new homeowners to include partnerships with neighbors and local organizations for a far greater impact in the community. It allows Habitat to serve more families with new products and services, she said.
Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities is a nonprofit housing organization established in 1993, affiliated with Habitat for Humanity International.