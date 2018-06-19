Habitat for Humanity-Quad-Cities will host an open house from 5-7 p.m. today at one of its nearly complete homes at 504 W. 11th St., Davenport.
This offers the public an opportunity to see a model home and speak with staff about partnering with Habitat to build a home.
The home is 1,100 square feet with three bedrooms and one bath and is the first built with an open concept floor plan. Plans for two other home styles will be available to view. Habitat has built in Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, East Moline, Silvis and Milan.
If you have a strong desire to own a home, a stable income of at least $26,500 and are willing to work alongside Habitat volunteers to build your home, you may qualify.
In addition to the open house, there will be an application workshop at 6 p.m. June 27 at the organization's office at 3625 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
For questions, call 563-359-9066.