Habitat for Humanity-Quad-Cities is seeking people who would like a home of their own and are willing to work and to pay for it.
A meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, at the Habitat office, 3625 Mississippi Ave, Davenport, for more information and what you need to do to qualify.
Habitat is a nonprofit, Christian housing organization that helps build homes for families, then sells them at cost. The international organization was founded in Georgia in 1976; the Quad-City affiliate has built more than 100 homes since it was founded 25 years ago.