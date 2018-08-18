The Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities family grew by another family Saturday with the dedication of House 106 in Milan.
The home, located at 226 3rd Ave. East, is being purchased by Ayao Vonor and Sylvie Thomede.
The new homeowners have been earning sweat equity hours — devoting more than 250 volunteer hours each — by working on Habitat homes, helping extensively in Habitat's ReStore, helping at Habitat events, and completing home ownership classes.
They will be responsible for paying a zero-interest loan to Habitat for the purchase. Habitat homes in the Quad Cities currently sell for $80,000 to $85,000, depending on the number of bedrooms. The mortgage homeowners pay helps fund future Habitat homes.
This house also was sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, The Brissman Foundation and Habitat ReStore. More than $117,000 must be raised for each house Habitat built in the Quad-Cities.
"Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities is hard at work eliminating poverty housing and improving the lives of hard-working, low income families," said Elesha Gayman, the nonprofit's development director.
She added that not only does a family benefit from a Habitat house but "the community realizes substantial benefits from Habitat homes; taking once blighted lots and turning them into desirable properties with vibrant homes that pay back into local property taxes."
Since 1993, the Quad-City Habitat chapter has sheltered more than 450 individuals with decent and affordable housing.
Anyone interested in owning a new Habitat Home is invited to a Partner Family workshop at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Habitat's Administrative Office at 3625 Mississippi Ave., Davenport. For more information, contact Jan Trimble at 563-359-9066 or jan.trimble@habitatqc.org.