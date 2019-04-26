Habitat For Humanity Quad-Cities has been awarded this year's Community Impact Grant from the North Scott Rotary, the club's board and Community Needs Committee announced.
The nonprofit will receive $15,000 to put toward the building of a new affordable Habitat home in Davenport.
This marks the second year the Rotary has awarded a Community Impact Grant. Habitat was selected from 10 applicants.
North Scott Rotary members and their families will be able to witness firsthand the impact the program has on a Quad-City family by assisting in the homebuilding through service days and by attending the dedication ceremony for the new homeowners.
Elesha Gayman, Habitat's development director, said the New Home Construction Program is a multi-prong approach to breaking the cycle of poverty. The first step is to identify and mentor candidates to become homeowners. After attending classes to learn homeownership skills — from budgeting to home maintenance, the candidates provide 250 hours per adult of "sweat equity" to help build their new home working along with community volunteers.
This house project is estimated at $117,000.