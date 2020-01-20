'Hakuna Matata': Having mentors on stage help Penguin Project players perform 'The Lion King Jr.' with no worries

They’ve expanded performances, from one weekend the first year, to two ever since, with six total performances. This year they sold out the 260-seat theater within a half hour.

Families are “so excited to see their kids do something they never dreamed they’d be able to do,” Coussens said. “We remain one of the Quad-Cities’ best-kept secrets. We don’t even print posters anymore because we don’t need them.”

Due to demand, he’s starting a second troupe, the Penguin Players, for ages 16 or older, who will perform “Godspell Jr.” in June at the center. “There’s an overlap between ages of 17 and 22,” Coussens said of the Penguin groups, noting artists have to choose between the two.

“Part of the logic behind that is to keep our numbers where we are,” he said of the main group. “Once they graduate out, they’ve got no other program like that, so Penguin Players was started.”

For the first time, Augie will simulcast the Penguin Project performances in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Tickets for the simulcast cost $5, available at augustana.edu/arts/ticket-office or 309-794-7306.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.