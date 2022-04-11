Half of Silvis will get Moline water. There's no decision on the other half yet.

A little more than half of Silvis will get water service from Moline, but there is no certainty that all Silvis residents ultimately will be included.

Moline now has a preliminary design for a water-line extension to Silvis and is awaiting approval by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, said Tony Loete, Moline's director of utilities. The City Council last month approved an intergovernmental agreement, allowing for the sale of surplus water to portions of Silvis.

Low-pressure issues are expected to be resolved by the new system, which will supply water to about 55% of the population. The extension will serve the city from the new source along John Deere Road to an area just north of Crosstown Avenue.

Though Moline officials said they are eager and willing to sell water to all of the city, Silvis City Administrator Nevada Lemke said the offering is premature.

"There's no talk right now of Moline supplying the whole community," she said. "It's not something we've had a discussion on.

"I think there's a lot of things to consider before Silvis would be looking to have that conversation."

One major consideration will be the results of an in-house engineering study that began early last year and looks at the city's current water supply, infrastructure and other details. A preliminary report was issued, Lemke said, and council members are contemplating those results.

While many Silvis residents say the hard well water they get in their homes is of poor quality and damages many appliances, many longtime residents are accustomed to and satisfied with the city's well water. Before a city-wide commitment would be made for water service, Lemke said, public meetings would take place.

Asked whether it is likely some Silvis residents will reject a change in water service, she said: "I can't really say for sure. There are definitely residents looking forward to it — just because our water is hard and Moline's is so good."

The switch to Moline water is expected to occur in late summer, Loete said Friday.

"All in, we expect this (extension line) to be constructed, tested and ready for service in August or so," he said, adding that the length of the line is about 8,000 feet.

