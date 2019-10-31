{{featured_button_text}}

The first measurable snowfall recorded on Halloween in the Quad-Cities sent drivers scrambling for snow brushes and trick-or-treaters scurrying for coats.

David Sheets, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said 4.7 inches of snow fell in Moline, with 4.5 inches in Davenport.

The last time there was snow on Halloween was in 1954, when there was a trace. “We’ve never had measurable snowfall in Moline on the calendar date for Halloween,” Sheets said. (Moline is the official records site.) This is the first time in our records going back to the 1800s there has been measurable snowfall on Halloween day.”

The coldest high temperature is 34 degrees on 1874, he said. Early Thursday, Moline measured 31, but the warmest part of the day was later, he said. “We could set a new coldest high temperature.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.