The first measurable snowfall recorded on Halloween in the Quad-Cities sent drivers scrambling for snow brushes and trick-or-treaters scurrying for coats.
David Sheets, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said 4.7 inches of snow fell in Moline, with 4.5 inches in Davenport.
The last time there was snow on Halloween was in 1954, when there was a trace. “We’ve never had measurable snowfall in Moline on the calendar date for Halloween,” Sheets said. (Moline is the official records site.) This is the first time in our records going back to the 1800s there has been measurable snowfall on Halloween day.”
The coldest high temperature is 34 degrees on 1874, he said. Early Thursday, Moline measured 31, but the warmest part of the day was later, he said. “We could set a new coldest high temperature.”
110119-qct-qca-snow-mm-021a.JPG
Deer cross through a backyard of a Bettendorf home in the snow Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
110119-qct-qca-snow-mm-017a.JPG
Deer cross through a backyard of a Bettendorf home in the snow Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
110119-qct-qca-snow-mm-014a.JPG
A streetlight illuminates the falling snow in the parking lot of Target Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
110119-qct-qca-snow-mm-011a.JPG
A house along 41st Street in Moline is covered in orange leafs and snow Thursday, October 31, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
110119-qct-qca-snow-jg-01.jpg
Canada goose flies through falling snow in Lindsay Park in Davenport, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-bet-halloween-2.jpg
Julie Mohr, Budget Accountant for Bettendorf City Hall, runs back into the building for their trick-or-treat event Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110119-qct-qca-snow-ks-004
Halloween decorations are just dots of color in the three inches of snow that fell overnight in Davenport, Iowa Thursday, October 31, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
110119-qct-qca-snow-ks-003
Fall colors still cover Scott Street in Davenport, Iowa after three inches of snow that fell overnight Thursday, October 31, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
110119-qct-qca-snow-ks-002
Halloween pumpkins sit under three inches of snow that fell overnight in Davenport, Iowa Thursday, October 31, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
110119-qct-qca-snow-ks-001
Robert Miller clears his front porch of his home on Rushholme Street in Davenport, Iowa of the three inches of snow that fell overnight Thursday, October 31, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
110119-mda-nws-snow-tm-108.jpg
Colorful maple leaves stick out of the snow Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Coal Valley. A over night snow storm dumped 4-inches of snow on the Quad-Cities.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
110119-qct-qca-birdies-025a.JPG
John Deere Classic board members stand in the snow during the 2019 Birdies for Charity contribution total announcement Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Deere & Co. World Headquarters, in Moline. The program raised a record $13,819,154 for charity.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
110119-qct-qca-snow-jg-03.jpg
A leaf surrounded by snow in Lindsay ParkThursday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110119-qct-qca-snow-jg-02.jpg
Canada goose flies through falling snow in Lindsay Park in Davenport, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
