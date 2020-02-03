'Hamilton' star Renee Elise Goldsberry to sing with Quad City Symphony in May 2021

Since winning the Tony, she has appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s "The Get Down" for Netflix and shot the title role for HBO’s "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" opposite Oprah Winfrey. Goldsberry is currently starring in the Netflix series "Altered Carbon."

Prior to "Hamilton," her stage appearances include an Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play "Good People," as well as originating the role of Nettie in the Broadway stage version of "The Color Purple" (2005-06).

Goldsberry made her Broadway debut in "The Lion King" in 1997 and was the last Mimi in "Rent" in 1996. Her off-Broadway appearances have included several Shakespeare productions for the Public Theater’s New York Shakespeare Festival, where "Hamilton" originated in January 2015.

Her television appearances include her recurring roles on "The Good Wife," and "Law & Order: SVU." Goldsberry was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on "One Life to Live." On film, she appeared most recently in "Sisters" with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and in "Every Secret Thing" with Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks.

