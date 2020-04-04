Hamilton Tech property, Davenport, is in foreclosure and will be auctioned off in June. But the college -- which has different owners -- doesn't expect disruption

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Most of the property occupied by Hamilton Technical College in Davenport is facing foreclosure and is scheduled for a sheriff's sale.

In January 2019, Texas-based Orion Education Group bought the college but it did not buy the land or buildings, which still are owned by the Hamilton Family LLP, or limited liability partnership.

Scott County Court records show three of the five buildings on the Hamilton Tech campus at 1003 and 1011 E. 53rd St. are being foreclosed upon by the mortgage lender, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.

Troy Harris, co-founder and CEO of Orion, said the college is financially stable and has a 5-year lease on the property. He said he does not expect a transfer of ownership to impact the college's lease.

"Our intention is to remain in those buildings," Harris said. "The college is not in a financial crisis at all. It (the foreclosure) is really not an issue for us.

"It's business as usual. We're going to have a new landlord."

Though real estate transfers typically include provisions that protect third-party leaseholders, it is not a certainty the agreement would be honored. Harris hired a Davenport attorney to help make sure his rental agreement remains intact when the property transfers hands.