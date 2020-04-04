Hamilton Tech property, Davenport, is in foreclosure and will be auctioned off in June. But the college -- which has different owners -- doesn't expect disruption

Most of the property occupied by Hamilton Technical College in Davenport is facing foreclosure and is scheduled for a sheriff's sale.
In January 2019, Texas-based Orion Education Group bought the college but it did not buy the land or buildings, which still are owned by the Hamilton Family LLP, or limited liability partnership.
Scott County Court records show three of the five buildings on the Hamilton Tech campus at 1003 and 1011 E. 53rd St. are being foreclosed upon by the mortgage lender, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.
Troy Harris, co-founder and CEO of Orion, said the college is financially stable and has a 5-year lease on the property. He said he does not expect a transfer of ownership to impact the college's lease.
"Our intention is to remain in those buildings," Harris said. "The college is not in a financial crisis at all. It (the foreclosure) is really not an issue for us.
"It's business as usual. We're going to have a new landlord."
Though real estate transfers typically include provisions that protect third-party leaseholders, it is not a certainty the agreement would be honored. Harris hired a Davenport attorney to help make sure his rental agreement remains intact when the property transfers hands.
No one from the Hamilton family could be reached for comment. In addition to court records indicating the former owners of the college were delinquent on their mortgage, county records show delinquent property tax payments to Scott County totaling about $70,000.
The family's lease agreement with Orion amounts to about $200,000 annually, records show.
The sheriff's sale was scheduled for mid-April, but has since been postponed until mid-June. The delay is attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the day prior to the scheduled sheriff's sale — June 15 — the Hamilton property is to be part of a tax sale related to the unpaid Scott County property taxes, records show.
The IH Credit Union claims in court records it is owed about $1.9 million by the Hamilton Family LLP. If the property does not sell at auction, it would revert to ownership by the lender.
Harris said the Hamilton family's financial and legal issues will not affect the college, its students or its programs.
He said his company, Orion, became involved with Hamilton in 2015 and was a minority partner. He said the college was "in deep, deep trouble" when he first became involved.
"We made good-faith contributions to the college," he said. "We paid our rent."
In June 2019, about six months after becoming the sole owner of Hamilton Technical College, Harris said, Orion exercised its option on a 5-year lease extension to secure its place on the campus.
In the unexpected event the new owner would challenge the legal standing of the lease, he said, Orion has made plans for alternate classroom locations.
However, Harris said he does not expect any disruptions outside of those currently in effect, such as social-distancing requirements related to COVID-19.
"Will classes run in June?" he asked. "Absolutely — whether here (at current campus), online or at another property. We'll disclose it to students directly when it becomes a direct issue.
"We have allowed the students to know the property is in foreclosure."
