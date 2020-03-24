Hammond-Henry offers drive-through health screening

GENESEO -- Hammond-Henry Hospital now offers a Respiratory Symptom Screening Drive-Thru Clinic at the hospital, 600 North College Ave., Geneseo. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Individuals who have been referred to the Drive-Thru Clinic by their health care provider or by calling the hotline should enter at the hospital main entrance on College Ave., proceed toward the ambulance bay and follow the cones that are in place.

Hospital CEO Mark Kuhn commented that the Drive-Thru Clinic is an effort to help screen, evaluate and treat respiratory symptoms while limiting local transmission of infectious diseases including influenza, COVID-19 and other illnesses, providing a safer alternative to the Emergency Department, Urgent Care/Walk-in Clinics and physician offices.

The Drive-Thru Clinic will not automatically provide COVID-19 testing upon request as test kits are in limited supply so the CDC is recommending that valid criteria be used to decide who should be tested in order to ensure that those most vulnerable are tested first.