Hammond-Henry offers drive-through health screening

GENESEO -- Hammond-Henry Hospital now offers a Respiratory Symptom Screening Drive-Thru Clinic at the hospital, 600 North College Ave., Geneseo. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Individuals who have been referred to the Drive-Thru Clinic by their health care provider or by calling the hotline should enter at the hospital main entrance on College Ave., proceed toward the ambulance bay and follow the cones that are in place.
Hospital CEO Mark Kuhn commented that the Drive-Thru Clinic is an effort to help screen, evaluate and treat respiratory symptoms while limiting local transmission of infectious diseases including influenza, COVID-19 and other illnesses, providing a safer alternative to the Emergency Department, Urgent Care/Walk-in Clinics and physician offices.
The Drive-Thru Clinic will not automatically provide COVID-19 testing upon request as test kits are in limited supply so the CDC is recommending that valid criteria be used to decide who should be tested in order to ensure that those most vulnerable are tested first.
COVID-19 tests currently take 3-5 days for results to be returned, and patients will be notified when this occurs. Testing for influenza A, B, and strep throat will be administered as appropriate at the Drive-Thru, with results of both influenza and directions for care. Insurance companies will be billed.
“Our primary goals are to help the community weather this storm together, and provide a convenient avenue to help those who are ill, while protecting others,” Kuhn said.
Guidelines to use in how to know if you should use the Drive-Thru Clinic:
-If you are not ill, you do not need any testing. Simply continue to follow the Social Isolation procedures currently in effect.
-If you are ill, contact your physician/health care provider and answer a few simple eligibility questions. Then, if so advised, call the Hotline at 309-944-9198 to provide registration information before going to the Drive-Thru Clinic.
-If you are ill, do not have a primary physician/health care provider, or cannot reach your provider you may call the Hotline at 309-944-9198 to answer the eligibility questions and complete the registration information.
-In an event, you will not be screened without completing the eligibility/registration process.
-If you do not meet the eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 screening, you may still visit your health care provider or any of the Hammond-Henry Urgent Care clinics for evaluation and treatment of your current illness.
