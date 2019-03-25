CHRIS HICKS
WHAT WE KNOW: Hampton Village Supervisor Scott McKay informed the board Monday night that he is confident there will be significant flooding in the village and will likely cover First Avenue. He said that steps were being taken to protect village services and also stated that the village has 750 sandbags and sand available to any residents to protect their property. Residents will be responsible to fill and transport the bags; however, disabled residents may contact the village office for assistance.
WHAT HAPPENED: In response to scrutiny from the Illinois Liquor Control Commission for violations that occurred at The Heritage Center and resulted in the village executing a settlement agreement with the ILCC and the payment of a fine to dismiss the matter, the village attorney recommended Trustee Elise Goodman be named as the new village local liquor commissioner to replace Richard Vershaw. The board approved the appointment; Goodman is also the chair of the committee that oversees The Heritage Center.
WHAT’S NEXT: The board discussed recent water-main breaks that have occurred over the past several months for which the village has not collected the property owners’ portion of the repairs. In one case, the village was unable to determine the owner of one of the properties and in another there was a complication with the repair. Discussion centered on whether the most recent break should be billed to the owner when the village had not billed the prior two. The board voted to pursue payment for all three breaks in question and, in the event of non-payment, attach a lien on the property.