Hams for the Holidays event will be held Monday at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Hy-Vee is once again partnering with Hormel Foods and first responders across Iowa for the 3rd Annual Hams for the Holidays initiative.

From Dec. 16-20 Hy-Vee employees and first responders will give away 2,650 Hormel Cure 81 hams to families in need throughout the company’s eight-state region.

“We are fortunate to have great customers and partners who share Hy-Vee’s passion for giving back to the community,” Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee, said.

“Since 2017, Hams for the Holidays has been an incredible way for us to help our neighbors in need. We are excited to continue our efforts this year to reach families in the areas we serve,” Potthoff added.

Hy-Vee’s Hams for the Holidays donations come from the Hormel® Cure 81® Hams for Hunger® program that was founded in 1989. The program involves a partnership between Hormel Foods and grocery retailers across the country. Throughout the years, more than $14 million in hams have been donated, feeding tens of thousands of families.

The ham giveaway in Davenport will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust St.

The event will last for about an hour or until all the hams are distributed, whichever is first.

