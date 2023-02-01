Hand in Hand chili cook-off to bring best chili batches in the Quad-Cities to Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Chili enthusiasts will see Famous Dave's and Hand in Hand's own People with Purpose group bring their best batches of the winter warming staple to defend their titles of the Quad-Cities' best chili at this year's Hand in Hand chili cook-off.

"We have some brand new teams this year, both in the restaurant and non-restaurant category, that are excited and willing to challenge those returning winners," said Hand in Hand Director of Development and Events Ashley Hicks.

The 14th-annual Hand in Hand chili cook-off will take place 3-6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. Tickets are available at the Hand in Hand website and cost $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12, with free admission for children under 5.

Seventeen competitors, including restaurants, businesses and other organizations, will offer free portions of their best chili for guests to try, ranging from traditional chili to white chicken chili to other unique recipes. Booths will also offer different toppings and sides to pair with their main course.

"I struggle to say all-you-can-eat, because they may run out, but my guess is you can have seconds, thirds and maybe even fourths from all of the chili teams," Hicks said.

Guests and judges will vote on their favorite chili recipes in the restaurant and non-restaurant categories, and awards will be given to the best booth decorations and the group that raises the most money for Hand in Hand through an activity at their station.

Funds from the cook-off will go toward Hand in Hand's efforts to help people of all abilities thrive, including early childhood, after-school and adult programs.

"The money will be spread across all of the different programs within Hand in Hand to help them grow," Hicks said. "And to help our participants learn and grow through our inclusive programs and the different ways that we help support their families."