Hand in Hand curbside chili cook-off fundraiser set for Jan. 30

Hand in Hand in Bettendorf is hosting its 12th annual Chili Cook-Off from 1-5 p.m., Saturday.

This year’s cook-off will look a bit different because of the pandemic. The event will still take place at the Fair Center at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds but people will drive up to the Fair Center doors to receive their chili samples.

Chili can be purchased for $15 for one bag of samples. While in the drive thru people will have a chance to purchase $5 and $20 raffle tickets.

Once home, people can vote online for their favorite chili team and tune in to Facebook to see the winners.

The organization also will be holding an online silent auction from January 25-31.

“Even though our cook-off is going to look a bit different this year, our mission remains the same; to provide fun, inclusive programs for people of all abilities. The Chili Cook-Off is our biggest fundraiser of the year and helps us provide childcare, school age care, and respite programs year-round,” said Samantha Yeager-Walrath of Hand in Hand.

Tickets to the Chili Cook-Off can either be pre-purchased on Hand in Hand’s website or purchased the day of the event in the drive thru.

To find out more information on Hand in Hand’s Chili Cook-Off and to purchase your tickets visit https://www.handinhandqc.org/chili-cook-off.

Quad-City Times​

