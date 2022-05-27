Hand in Hand opens permanent, accessible space for People with Purpose program

Every inch of the new People with Purpose Clubhouse was designed with accessibility and skills-building in mind. From automatic lights and wide doorways to grabbers stationed on every wall, adjustable furniture and a kitchen filled with low cabinets, special kitchen tools and a nine-inch lip for wheelchairs to fit with, nonprofit Hand in Hand has created a haven for its groups to meet and grow together.

People with Purpose was created eight years ago to offer adults of all abilities a group where they can have social engagement with peers while participating in activities and volunteer opportunities, Hand in Hand CEO Angie Kendall said. The Clubhouse will serve as the program's meeting space, where they can work on everything from cooking to cleaning to computer skills or take some time to relax and have some fun.

The People with Purpose Clubhouse was shown to the public May 23, and will be unveiled to the group June 1.

"We are really excited to to show [the People with Purpose group] this space and unveil it and have them be proud of where they are and know that they have this space in which they are welcomed and have independence and are served with dignity and respect," she said.

While the People with Purpose members have yet to see the finished unit, they've been a part of its design from the start. They knocked down walls and signed their names inside the frame, helped pick out a color scheme, and offered insight into what they would like to see fill the space. Hence the fully decked-out kitchen, karaoke machine and activity books stashed in boxes.

The group will also be tasked with keeping the space clean, giving them the chance to take on new responsibilities and become more independent.

The renovations took eight months to finish, with a price tag of around $750,000, which includes the purchase of the building. Kyle Rodriguez, the director of Dayhab at Hand in Hand, said they were lucky to have gotten almost everything they needed with all the supply chain problems — the only thing on back-order is an adaptive sink.

Staff will always be in the space, Rodriguez said, to hang out with the group and direct activities as needed. Beyond working and playing in the unit, People with Purpose members also volunteer at organizations throughout the Quad-Cities and will travel as a group on daytrips to places like Iowa City.

"We are kind of like a family because we are with each other every single day," Rodriguez said.

When they heard about the People with Purpose Clubhouse plans, they were "astounded."

Rodriguez said in the five years since he began working at Hand in Hand People with Purpose has moved between three different locations. Having this permanent space will offer a sense of permanent belonging that the group hasn't had before — this is truly a space to call their own.

"Call it a home, or just being grounded now, it means a lot to them," Rodriguez said.

