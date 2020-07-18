Handicapped Development Center, Davenport, receives $5,000 from virtual event

The virtual 2020 Easter Egg Scramble 5K Run/Walk raised $5,000 for the Handicapped Development Center (HDC), even though the live event was canceled.

The event originally was scheduled for April 11. Like many other races this year, the annual fundraiser, which typically includes a kids’ Bunny Hop race, an Easter Egg hunt for Bunny Hop participants, an after-race party, and the 5K run/walk, was held virtually.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, race co-directors Tim O’Neill and Charles Stelk, of Stickman Race Group, encouraged participants to complete a 5K on their own and post their times, according to a news release.

“As one of the first 5Ks of the year, this process was a little new to people, but we had some good participation," O'Neill said. "We also provided opportunities for people to still receive their race shirts and swag and for kids to get their Easter baskets and medals."