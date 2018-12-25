Hundreds greeted their Quad-City caregivers on Christmas morning while breakfast was served.
Not one uttered “Thank you” or “Merry Christmas.” But they did offer gratitude with tail wags, “kisses” and purrs while volunteers and staff members at Quad-City animal shelters did on Christmas Day what they do every other day of the year: Feed, clean and medicate the animals under their care.
Quad-City streets weren’t busy on Christmas. But animal shelters were brimming with people and adoptable pets.
The action started about 8 a.m. at the Humane Society of Scott County, Davenport, where kennel staff — including Aerianna Trowers, 17, of Davenport, who was also celebrating her birthday — met briefly then went their separate ways to clean cages, provide clean blankets and food, and give medicine to animals who needed it.
Kittens mewed and older cats kept a close eye on Trowers, who efficiently folded and replaced blankets in various environments. “I want to be a vet,” she said, adding it was good experience for her to volunteer with the kennel staff.
The dogs greeted the arrival of the crew with a din of barks and howls, with tail-wagging pooches excited about going for a walk.
The shelter has about 350 animals, about 200 of which are cats. The rest are dogs except for a few rabbits.
Liz Hicks, who works the front desk and is part of the kennel staff, has worked at HSSC for 15 years. She praised other staff members and volunteers who were on hand Christmas morning. “It’s 24 hours, seven days a week,” she said.
“We always have volunteers showing up to take the dogs out,” she said. “That helps us out a lot. While they’re out, we can clean their cages.”
Jennifer Hass of Davenport, kennel supervisor, dished up kibble while the dogs barked their encouragement. “I love the animals,” she said. “I love to see every animal go home.”
Meanwhile, Stephanie Roddy-Check of Davenport volunteers nearly every holiday. She walked a hound that seemed to check out every nearby tree. She volunteers because she loves the animals, she said.
Another volunteer, Whitney Hernandez, helped too, along with volunteer and board member Jo Nicholson. Nicholson walked the energetic Bella, a dog anxious to head toward a grassy area, but soon became engrossed in a game of fetch.
“While they’re cleaning the front row, we’ll get all the front row dogs out here so they can clean the kennels,” Nicholson said. “After I started adopting (she has three dogs from the HSSC and another one from the Jackson County shelter) I decided I wanted to give back,” said Nicholson, while Bella continued her game of fetch in an enclosed area. “It gives them a chance to be off-leash, and gives them a chance to run and play and be dogs. Good girl, Bella!” she said, while Bella, tail wagging, returned a stick.
In the meantime, at the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, staff members gathered later in the morning to tend their four-legged charges. Jazmin Isenberger of Milan is an animal caretaker and adoption counselor, who said she “wouldn’t want to be anywhere else” on Christmas Day. “It’s rewarding,” she said, adding the staff cared for the animals Tuesday.
Food was delivered, enclosures were cleaned and dogs barked for attention while the staff tended to various needs, including at least two cats that are FIV - Feline immunodeficiency virus – positive that live in separate quarters.
Inside the laundry room, staff tended to the continuous cycle of laundry.
Staff member Leanna Slater said the center takes many of its animals from other shelters, where they are facing euthanasia. Additionally, animals are brought in as owner-release. Slater is proud to help at the center, which she refers to as her second home. “I love how we take pride in the animals and we take care of them as if they were our own,” she said.
She said the center, too, has a cohort of volunteers that walk the dogs nearly every day.
Possibly because of the Christmas holiday, the center placed a number of animals during the last few days — one dog that had been at the center for more than 500 days found a home Saturday. Slater said she cried for joy when the dog left with her new owner, stopping on the way out to recognize her caretakers.
“When you give love, you get love back,” she said.