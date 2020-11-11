Happy Joe’s honors veterans with pizza

Happy Joe’s invites any veteran or acting military personnel to enjoy a complementary Little Joe pizza of their choice for dine in (where available) or carryout at participating Happy Joe's locations today in honor of Veterans Day.
Those who share their military hero's story on the Happy Joe’s Facebook page and will be eligible for a randomly drawn name to win free pizza for year (one large pizza a month for 12 months)
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.