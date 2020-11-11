 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy Joe’s honors veterans with pizza
topical

Happy Joe’s honors veterans with pizza

{{featured_button_text}}
Happy Joe's logo

Happy Joe’s invites any veteran or acting military personnel to enjoy a complementary Little Joe pizza of their choice for dine in (where available) or carryout at participating Happy Joe's locations today in honor of Veterans Day.

Those who share their military hero's story on the Happy Joe’s Facebook page and will be eligible for a randomly drawn name to win free pizza for year (one large pizza a month for 12 months)

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: On Veterans Day, Sen. Joni Ernst Honors Fellow Veterans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News