 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy Joe's in East Moline to close temporarily after possible COVID-19 case
topical alert top story

Happy Joe's in East Moline to close temporarily after possible COVID-19 case

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Citing "an abundance of caution," the East Moline Happy Joe's Pizza, 4020 Kennedy Drive, is closing for the next couple of days after an employee reported having COVID-19-like symptoms.

The restaurant said it will reopen once it feels it is safe for all employees and patrons after all cleaning and employee testing has been done.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.
Local News

As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.

  • Updated

 The week began with a total of 110 deaths but ended with 114 between the two counties. Meanwhile, Moline High School had to close down in-person classes for two weeks because of COVID-19 outbreaks there Monday while North Scott High School returned after doing online learning strictly for one week because of COVID-19 spread in the school.

Also, Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Louis Katz issued a harsh statement at Thursday's press briefing  hosted by the two county health departments."Considering that Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News