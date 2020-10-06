Happy Joe's in East Moline to close temporarily after possible COVID-19 case

Support Local Journalism
Citing "an abundance of caution," the East Moline Happy Joe's Pizza, 4020 Kennedy Drive, is closing for the next couple of days after an employee reported having COVID-19-like symptoms.
The restaurant said it will reopen once it feels it is safe for all employees and patrons after all cleaning and employee testing has been done.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.