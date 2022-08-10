 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Happy Joe's on Rockingham in Davenport closes

  • 0
Rockingham Road Happy Joe's

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream on Rockingham Road in Davenport has closed.

 Barb Ickes

The Happy Joe's restaurant at 2630 Rockingham Road in Davenport has closed.

An online notice from the pizza-and-ice cream franchise is directing customers to its 1616 W. Locust St. location.

The company has framed the closure as "a relocation" of the restaurant to Locust Street, indicating that the pizza ovens from Rockingham Road also are making the move.

Company officials were not available early Wednesday to supply details, but the restaurant on Rockingham is believed to be one of the earliest locations for the chain, founded by Lawrence "Happy Joe" Whitty.

He died in 2019.

The first Happy Joe's opened in the Quad-Cities in the Village of East Davenport about 50 years ago. The building now is occupied by Lagomarcino's.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Individuals identified from rollover crash on Highway 61 Friday afternoon

Two Individuals identified from rollover crash on Highway 61 Friday afternoon

Ty'Ollie Bright, 22, of Davenport, lost control of his 1998 Toyota Corolla, struck a guardrail on the west side of the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest in the west ditch. The passenger was a 14-year-old relative of Bright's who is also from Davenport. Both remain hospitalized with life threatening injuries. 

Watch Now: Related Video

The world's shortest passenger flight is also one of the most expensive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News