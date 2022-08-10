Happy Joe's on Rockingham in Davenport closes

The Happy Joe's restaurant at 2630 Rockingham Road in Davenport has closed.

An online notice from the pizza-and-ice cream franchise is directing customers to its 1616 W. Locust St. location.

The company has framed the closure as "a relocation" of the restaurant to Locust Street, indicating that the pizza ovens from Rockingham Road also are making the move.

Company officials were not available early Wednesday to supply details, but the restaurant on Rockingham is believed to be one of the earliest locations for the chain, founded by Lawrence "Happy Joe" Whitty.

He died in 2019.

The first Happy Joe's opened in the Quad-Cities in the Village of East Davenport about 50 years ago. The building now is occupied by Lagomarcino's.