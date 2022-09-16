Happy Joe's vacates Bettendorf headquarters

The day before filing for bankruptcy for its company-owned restaurants earlier this month, Happy Joe's quietly vacated its longtime company headquarters in Bettendorf.

Justin Sloan, who is an investor in the 12,000 square-foot building at 2705 Happy Joe Drive and serves as its landlord, said Happy Joe's was just five years into a 15-year lease when the company moved out of the property without notice.

The headquarters was part of the company sale in 2018.

"This past September 1, instead of receiving our rent check, we received their keys as they had vacated the building and ran in the middle of the night," Sloan said. "(They gave) no notice, attempt to work things out, partial rent, anything.

"They just up and bailed."

Happy Joe's president and CEO Thomas Sacco submitted Chapter 11 filings on Sept. 2 for reorganization of five company-owned restaurants, including two in Davenport and one in Bettendorf. Two other company-owned restaurants were permanently closed this summer.

The 50-or-so Happy Joe's franchise restaurants are not part of the bankruptcy filing, Sacco said.

Sloan said the property owners were not notified of the tenant's intent to walk away from the lease, calling the move "a true embarrassment to anyone who knew the original Happy Joe and the way he did business."

Sacco disputed Sloan's account, saying his chief financial officer tried "for months" to negotiate the lease. The response, Sacco said: "Pay the rent."

He said the building had simply become too big for Happy Joe's. At one time, he said, 40 people worked there. Today the company employs just five or six people. Rent was $10,000 a month, he said.

Regarding his failure to notify the landlord of his intent to break the lease, Sacco said, "Nobody tells people they're filing for bankruptcy in advance.

"It's not our place to share what we're doing. It's our company's decision. It's not his company's decision."

In an interview Thursday related to the bankruptcy filing, Sacco said he has made sure that suppliers are paid, oftentimes upfront and prior to billing. He said he intended to continue to operate in the same financially responsible manner in which founder Lawrence Joseph "Happy Joe" Whitty ran the company.

Whitty died in 2019 — about a year after selling his nearly 50-year-old pizza and ice cream business.

"This isn't the way he did business," Sloan said. "We would have made every attempt to work it out. Joe's personal office is still in there."

The building was designed specifically for Happy Joe's, he said, including a lower-level test kitchen.

Sacco said the relocated headquarters at 5239 Grand Ave., Davenport is a more appropriate size for the company's purposes.

The five remaining company-owned Happy Joe's were in such bad financial condition, he said, they could not afford to update the properties. He now hopes to do so, using the company stores as the blueprint for franchise growth.

"My goal for Happy Joe's is to be successful in the long-term," Sacco said. "I'm not going to contest what (Sloan) is saying. Everybody's entitled to their opinion. We have done nothing wrong."