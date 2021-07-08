Happy little paintings: Bettendorf family plans to take 12 hour trip to authenticate their Bob Ross paintings

The iconic art and mannerisms of artist Bob Ross — the afro-haired artist who made painting accessible with phrases like "happy little trees" for years on PBS — are famous around the world. For a Bettendorf family, his legend hits closer to home.
Paul Fields and Bob Ross met while serving in the U.S. Air Force in Alaska. The two quickly formed a friendship that would last a lifetime. The pair became so close, Paul’s son’s name was named Craig Ross Fields, after the artist.
Ross first started painting while on that Air Force Base, and through the years perfected his unique painting style, largely of landscapes, based on wet-on-wet technique, according to the Bob Ross, Inc. website, experience.bobross.com. Ross' PBS television show, "The Joy of Painting" first aired on public television in 1982 and became a hit, making painting accessible to ordinary people. Part of that success came from Ross's willingness to travel the country offering talks and classes at malls.
His mellow, upbeat style struck a cord, and though he died in 1995, he remains embedded in popular culture. Four hundred episodes live on via public television and YouTube, and his company's website offers classes in Bob Ross-style painting, teacher certification, and Bob Ross swag. His work has inspired tributes and parodies, and for some, his soothing voice makes him the "'King of ASMR,' the audio sensory meridian response that keeps people tuned in," the website says.
Fields collected Ross' original works. The prolific artist didn't sell his work, but some were donated to PBS stations, according to a New York Times profile. They rarely come on the commercial market.
“These pieces are so valuable, and hopefully are passed down through the family,” Craig said.
Ross inscribed a message on the back of one of the paintings Chris owns. It reads “No one could ever be more proud of a namesake than I am of you. I wish for you a future filled with success and happiness. God bless my friend — Bob Ross 1993.”
Their collection includes four paintings, a set of carved figures, and two painted platters.
“We know everything is original artwork. We hope to get them authenticated,” Chris said.
That authentication has to be done in person, at Bob Ross, Inc., in Virginia. So this summer, the family plans to take a road trip. It's important to them to keep the paintings safe and have the art on record.
“To our family, these paintings are priceless. Bob Ross art can’t even be bought, so these are even more special to us,” said Fields.
The Fields family has no plans to sell the works.